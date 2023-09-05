“He’s texting the wrong number” - IShowSpeed’s cameraman claims Adin Ross is “baiting” fans in light of recent feud

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed's" cameraman Slipz recently disclosed that Adin Ross has not been communicating with Darren, despite Adin's claims on his livestreams. Slipz disclosed that Adin has, in fact, been sending messages to an incorrect phone number, leading to a situation where he appears to be attempting to contact Darren in front of his fans.

Slipz's tweet came during an interaction with one of Darren's fans, who pointed out that Adin had been texting him "paragraphs" lately without any response. Here's what Slipz responded:

"He's texting the wrong number and knows that he just baiting y'all."

Slipz reveals Adin Ross has been texting the wrong number (Image via SPEED GANG/Twitter)

Why are IShowSpeed and Adin Ross feuding once again?

A couple of years ago, IShowSpeed and Adin Ross had a close relationship, with IShowSpeed making frequent appearances on Adin's Twitch streams. However, in recent months, Adin has publicly criticized Darren, claiming that he hasn't been in contact with him.

For instance, during a stream on May 30, Adin made it clear that he had texted the Ohio-born streamer on multiple occasions and even called out the latter's manager, suggesting that he played a role in driving them apart He said:

"You're a liar, Darren Watkins III. F**k you and that manager. That dirty, hillbilly manager! F**k him! Up yours, bozo! F**k you! S**k my d**k! You ruined my friend, you ruined (IShow) Speed."

There have also been recent developments in the story, with Adin Ross saying that he invited Darren to come over to his place in Miami and collaborate with him. The 18-year-old, however, revealed that Adin had not picked up his calls. He said:

"When did he say this? Last week? It's so funny because I called his number and it literally just went to voice mail. This dude is always chatting, bro If this was a couple of days ago... Nah, this looks old. He might have said it months ago."

Fans react to Slipz's comment

Slipz's recent comment on the ongoing situation involving Adin Ross and IShowSpeed was shared by Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) on Twitter. Here are some of the notable comments underneath it:

Fans give their takes on the situation (Image via @DramaAlert/Twitter)

Some appeared critical of Adin Ross (image via @DramaAlert/Twitter)

Adin Ross is yet to react to Slipz's comments about him pretending to call IShowSpeed. However, further developments in the story should arrive in due course.