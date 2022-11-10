"He's ugly as hell" - 21 Savage roasts Trainwreckstv on Kai Cenat's stream

Popular Atlanta-based rapper Sheyaa "21 Savage" took to Kai Cenat's stream, who is also an Atlanta-based creator, to react to Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and it's fair to say that his first impression was brutal. Looking at the slot streamer's face, the London-born rapper compared the former to NBA player Boban Marjanovic, who currently plays for the Houston Rockets. He was clearly not impressed by Tyler's looks as he went on to say:

"He's ugly as hell"

Trainwreckstv, who recently claimed to have earned $360 million through his gambling sponsorships, reacted to 21 Savage brutally roasting him in front of thousands of live viewers. He posted on Twitter saying:

"21 savage called me ugly, f**k"

Trainwreckstv reacts to the rapper roasting his face (Image via Trainwreckstv Twitter)

21 Savage shows no mercy when reacting to Trainwreckstv's face

It is no secret that Trainwreckstv is a betting man. His name popped up on Kai's stream after the former wanted to bet on the streamer who was about to take on 21 Savage in a couple of matches in NBA 2K23. The match also had a forfeit involved in it - if the rapper loses, then he has to get "sturdy", which is a dance move popularly associated with Kai Cenat.

Seeing an opportunity to put some money in, Trainwreckstv proposed a bet on Kai for a whopping $21K in Bitcoins. Unaware of the latter's gambling rituals, the rapper was in disbelief at the start. Upon being shown his picture on Google, the rapper said:

"You know how he look like?"

(Timestamp: 01:55:04)

He then swiftly compared him to Serbian professional basketball player Boban Marjanovic.

Tyler was not the only creator to place his money on the duo. Fellow streamer Yourragegaming put in $5K as well. Musical artist and online personality B. Lou and streamer Adin Ross also chimed in with their bets.

For those wondering, the Atlanta rapper won the first two games and collected the prize money.

Fans react to the comical moment

The clip quickly went viral across various social media platforms. Seeing the rapper compare Tyler to Boban garnered a lot of reaction on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail.

Here are some of them:

Users, including Tyler himself, shared their reactions on Twitter as well:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv , as soon as he showed my twitter, 21 recognized me instantly @zoro491 my man kai showing pictures like he's a head writer from dexerto, as soon as he showed my twitter, 21 recognized me instantly @zoro491 my man kai showing pictures like he's a head writer from dexerto 😂, as soon as he showed my twitter, 21 recognized me instantly

DrCrack @DrCrackOfficial @Trainwreckstv "Imma keep it a buck 50 bro Im the best looking guy on twitch no cap" (unedited picture btw) @Trainwreckstv "Imma keep it a buck 50 bro Im the best looking guy on twitch no cap" (unedited picture btw) https://t.co/sMenff7nFY

It's interesting to know that Trainwreckstv is a vocal advocate of the rapper's music. Tyler appears to have taken the troll lightheartedly. However, it remains to be seen if he will still play his music on the stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes