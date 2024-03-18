"He's a young, successful Black man" - Adin Ross accuses Nike of racism after YourRAGE lost his partnership

Kick star Adin Ross has accused Nike of racism after the brand dropped their upcoming collaboration with fellow streamer Josh "YourRage". Calling Josh a "young, successful Black man," Adin Ross alleged that the brand had dropped him because of his color.

However, speculating fans had previously pointed out that the reason behind Nike's last-minute change may have been due to Josh's recent broadcast with Adin Ross. In the broadcast, YourRage made some controversial statements against Kevin, a disabled and wheelchair-bound individual who often collaborates with Adin.

Accusing the footwear giant of racism to get Josh's "Nike deal back," Adin Ross directly addressed the brand and stated:

"Nike, f**k you guys, you guys are racist for dropping Josh, I don't care! No! He's a young, successful, Black man. Okay?"

"It's ridiculous bro!" - Adin Ross accuses Nike of racism after brand drops YourRage at the last minute

Kevin and Adin became associated with each other when the Kick star offered to help him after he was allegedly "scammed" by Rangesh "N3on". Rangesh had offered Kevin that he would purchase a PlayStation 5 for him but then proceeded to never do so. Contrastingly, Adin contacted Kevin later and told him that he would get not only a PS5 but a PC as well.

The pair have since collaborated multiple times, but in a recent collaboration on March 8, 2024, also involving YourRage, the two got involved in banter, with Josh asking Kevin to call him "master" and Kevin calling him "monkey" instead. Getting irritated, Josh then asked Kevin to "stand up" and "go to the bathroom without clicking a button" on his wheelchair.

Netizens believed it was these comments by YourRage that may have led to the dissolution of his partnership with Nike before it truly began. This was also confirmed by YourRage, who stated that he might have become "a little too much of a brand risk".

Calling the situation "ridiculous", Adin stated:

"'Cause he's Black! Can you believe it? Ridiculous. Nah, I'm doing this for you. We're going to get your Nike deal back, or they're racist. I don't care. I gotchu, Josh... No, I don't care. It's ridiculous, bro! I don't care. Nah, it's f**ked up, bro. Save Josh for real. F**ked up, bro."

Adin Ross recently stated that his controversial community on X would not be reinstated after he deleted it. Stating that he should have deleted it "a long time ago", he said that those who do not want to watch him should "move on". This comes after his fans allegedly leaked Playboi Carti's personal information, including his real name, address, phone number, and email address.