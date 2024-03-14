"We are a little too vulgar for them": Kick streamer YourRage reveals losing out on a Nike partnership

Kick star Josh "YourRage" has revealed that his Nike partnership fell through after the footwear giants reportedly ditched him at the last minute. Now, fans are speculating how exactly that happened, with some stating that a recent livestream with controversial streamer Adin Ross, where YourRage said some questionable things to a disabled person, is to blame for the deal not going through.

A clip of YourRage talking about the situation has garnered a lot of traction on social media. He appeared quite forlorn about the state of affairs and said he was supposed to have an Instagram collaboration with Nike:

"I was supposed to go to New York at the end of the month where we were about to partner with Nike, bruh. There was supposed to be a YRG x Nike post on Instagram."

Expand Tweet

The content creator then announced the apparent reason for the deal falling through, stating that the brand pulled out before the partnership was going to be confirmed:

"Now they tell me just before the last review, right before it was about to get signed. We are a little too vulgar for them. We're a little too much of a brand risk. Which I understood, but damn, I..."

"Definitely this clip": Netizens speculate as to why Nike pulled out of the deal with YourRage

YourRage, who had a substantial following on Twitch (1.4 million followers), moved to Kick in August of last year and signed with FaZe Clan. Since then, he has regularly been going live on the Stake-backed platform and interacting with fellow content creators, such as Adin Ross.

With the news of his Nike deal being called off going viral among fans, some viewers are wondering why the footwear brand would think of him as a brand risk. Many netizens agree that an incident that occurred on a broadcast last week might be the reason.

On March 8, 2024, a clip from a broadcast in which YourRage and Adin Ross were playing Fortnite garnered significant traction on social media. This was because the former could be heard asking a disabled person to get up and walk.

Expand Tweet

In the clip, the streamer said:

"Stand the f*ck up, stand up go to the bathroom without clicking a button on your wheelchair. Go to the bathroom without clicking a button on your f*cking wheelchair n***a! Pick up a can and drink water without a straw, ni**a. Go take a drink without a straw."

The disabled person in the video is an individual named Kevin, who has appeared on Ross' livestream before.

The comments caught the eyes of the online community, and many now think that they might be the reason Nike declined the partnership.

Here is how fans responded to the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some of YourRage's fans urged him to sign a deal with Adin Ross' brand of clothing, which is also incidentally called Brand Risk.