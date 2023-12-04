"He searched what?": Fans react to viral clip of Kai Cenat revealing his search history comprising adult websites

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is going viral on social media after clips of him revealing the search history on his phone started gaining traction among viewers. Fans started trolling and bantering on social media after it turned out that the two of the most frequently visited websites for this streamer were essentially p*rn and adult pages.

Considering Kai Cenat is one of the most popular and famous content creators on the platform, this revelation has elicited quite a reaction from the community, with many expressing shock. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote:

"He searched what?"

Kai Cenat revealed his phone's search history on a recent livestream with p*rnographic websites in his "frequently visited"

2023's Streamer of the Year has seen a huge rise in popularity in the last few years, which has pushed him into the top echelons of the content creation industry. Known for collaborating with other creators, both in and outside the AMP group, Kai has become a household name in streaming circles.

With tens of thousands of regular viewers tuning into his broadcasts to watch him almost every day, naturally, his search history comprising adult websites drew many eyeballs.

Unlike Adin Ross, the Kick streamer who got a lot of backlash for visiting a p*rn website while streaming, Kai Cenat mainly showed the two most frequently visited websites.

After the clip went viral, many viewers had a lot to say. Here are some general reactions from X, complete with a lot of banter and trolling.

Adult-themed and se*ually explicit websites are specifically banned from most major streaming platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube. With the major Twitch streamer revealing he frequents those types of online pages, it is no surprise why many found it quite amusing.

At the time of writing, the clip uploaded by Scubaryan showcasing the search history has over a million views.