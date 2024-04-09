"Hell yes, I am taking that": Destiny explains why he would want to debate Adin Ross

In a recent livestream on Kick, Steven "Destiny" explained to his viewers why he would like to debate fellow content creator Adin Ross on serious topics like the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Destiny is known for his online socio-political debates with other Just Chatting streamers and pundits. Ross, on the other hand, is not a debate streamer at all.

Nevertheless, Destiny claimed that if he was ever given an opportunity to debate Ross, he would not say no:

"If somebody told me, Destiny, this world-famous YouTuber Adin Ross wants to debate you on Israel-Palestine, my brain is not like 'God he is going to have so many rhetorical tricks, oh f*ck he is beneath me, oh god blah, blah.'"

The Kick streamer explained that by "debating" someone like Ross, he would be able to reach and promulgate his views to a much wider audience:

"My brain is like, 'Holy sh*t, I know way more than him about this. He has a massive f*cking audience. Yeah, hell yes I am taking that debate. Every single f*cking day of the week, yeah obviously.'"

Destiny talks about why he would be down to debate Adin Ross

The topic of debating someone who has rudimentary knowledge of a subject has been discussed in Destiny's circles for over a month. It all started a few weeks ago when the Kick star went on the Lex Fridman show on YouTube for a debate.

One of his opponents, American political scientist Norman Finkelstein, had repeatedly attacked him, claiming that he did not know enough about the topic at hand for a spirited debate. This has led to many memes about the streamer after claims about him doing his research on Wikipedia went viral.

While reacting to another interview featuring Norman Finkelstein, Destiny pushed back against the narrative by citing the example of Adin Ross. He stated that accepting an opportunity to debate the content creator would be a "no-brainer":

"This is the most no-brainer, excited chat I would ever have in my f*king life over something like this. The idea that it is so painful to debate somebody who is only reads Wikipedia, if that's the narrative, why? Like, you should be able to bury me under the inadequacies of the deficits of my knowledge. You should be able to annihilate."

Destiny is known for being very vocal about his views. Considered a highly controversial streamer, he is currently serving an indefinite ban on Twitch and only streams on Kick and YouTube.