Popular IRL Twitch streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" broke down on camera while working out at the Iron Forge Gym. The creator-led gym was revealed earlier this year by Mizkif and Knut, and many streamers have been creating IRL content from it for the last few weeks, with OTK's Emily being one of the regulars. During lift training today, she ended up crying on stream, with fellow streamer Wake Wilder comforting her during the breakdown.

ExtraEmily has become quite a popular IRL streamer on the platform, amassing over 320k Twitch followers since she started her career in 2020. She joined OTK in 2023 and has been collaborating with Austin-based creators since then. Many of her fans rallied behind her after she cried on camera, praising her for working hard at the gym.

In response to the clip, one Redditor encouraged her to take a break, stating:

"Yeah, her mental is wrecked and she said she slept for like 4 hours last night. Definitely needs a full day break"

Emily was doing weight training at the gym, and she broke down while streaming after being unable to lift anymore. Wake, who was helping her train, asked her to stop because she had done a lot for the day. The IRL streamer tried to protest through tears, claiming that she could do more:

"I can do more. No, I can do more. No, it's okay, I can do more."

Wake Wilder, who is a veteran in the gym, adamantly encouraged her to take a break and praised her efforts, saying:

"You crushed it. That's actually the most insane effort. You don't have to do a single other thing. Hop off the machine. You better hop off the machine right now. You are good."

After ExtraEmily got off the weight machine, Wilder tried to comfort her while she protested:

"Where does it hurt? You f**king killed it, you're actually nuts dude. Do you want to sit for a sec and be proud for yourself? You overcame, like, the hardest day."

Despite Wake's words, ExtraEmily appeared hesitant to accept the praise before relenting and thanking him for the kind words in between sobs. The clip of their interaction has garnered a lot of wholesome reactions on social media, with viewers commending ExtraEmily for her efforts in the gym and Wake for how she handled her breakdown.

Norwegian bodybuilders and Twitch streamer Knut and OTK's Mizkif are behind the gym located in Austin. It will also probably be the venue for the upcoming Knut Camp 2, announced at the OTK Shareholders Meeting 2024.