Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition: Price, bonus content, and more

Hi-Fi Rush was ghost-dropped on January 25, 2023 by Bethesda Softworks and Tango Gameworks. Being an action-packed rhythm game, it achieved incredible popularity upon launch, with fans across the world praising its visuals and gameplay. Interested players can pick up the base game or play it on the Xbox Game Pass for free. Interestingly, there’s yet another version of the game that is on offer.

The game's Deluxe Edition is also available, with a host of flashy cosmetics and other bonuses that can be used in-game. It also comes with some in-game currency to give you a head start in the game, as players cannot purchase this currency with real money. This article will list out everything that's available with the Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition.

What comes with the Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition?

While the base game is currently available at $29.99, you can buy the Deluxe Edition for $39.99. If you've already purchased the base game, you can just get the upgrade kit for $9.99, giving you all of the benefits of the Deluxe Edition. It comes overflowing with amazing items for Chai, so he can look as cool as possible in combat.

Deluxe Edition Content

Base game

Two outfits for Chai

Seven bonus t-shirts for Chai

808-Themed Guitar Skin

808 Alternate skin

20,000 Gears

As for the full outfits, these come complete with a hairstyle, scarf, jacket, pants, and shoes in the game. Furthermore, they can be mixed and matched with different t-shirts and guitar skins in Hi-Fi Rush. The 808 Guitar is an adorable guitar with a black cat as the base, while the 808 Alternate Skin is a robot version of the same cat, but with a crown on its head.

The 20,000 Gears provided can be used to unlock different combat skills and other abilities in the game. These can be obtained through combat and by exploring the game, not through real-life transactions. This is essentially a useful boost for players who want an advantage, to test out their abilities, and see what works for them.

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-based combat game, where the would-be rockstar Chai works together with his allies to take down an evil megacorporation. Each area is based on a different music style, with the game even featuring music from various popular bands, including The Black Keys and Nine Inch Nails.

The game was dropped as a surprise during the Developer Direct by Microsoft and Bethesda. Several major titles were discussed, including Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Hi-Fi Rush is currently only available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows platforms.

