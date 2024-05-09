"Hide your screen" - xQc and his teammates allege Bronny James and YourRAGE of stream sniping during their Call of Duty showdown

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix “xQc” was left doubting his Call of Duty opposition today (May 9). For context, Felix teamed up with some other streamers like Matthew “Nadeshot,” Tyler “Trainwreckstv,” and Rani “StableRonaldo” to take on a group consisting of the likes of Bronny James and Kick streamer Josh “YourRAGE.” However, their match didn’t quite end as they would have hoped for, losing 6 to 2. xQc himself barely managed two kills throughout the entire game.

The one-way show naturally planted some seeds of doubt within the minds of Felix’s team. One of his teammates even appealed to the other players to hide their screens, insinuating that the opponents might be stream sniping:

“Yo guys, hide your screen, hide your screen, hide your screen.”

Felix added, stating how he was surprised the other team found his location:

“I closed in slowly. I don’t get it. Did they hear it? Can you tell me if they can hear or not?…he wasn’t close at all.”

Another teammate chimed in stating:

“People (viewers) are saying they are sniping.”

Trainwreckstv too cast his doubts, stating:

“These guys went from five or six to 25. I don’t know what to tell you. I ain’t saying sh*t but maybe keep your screens hidden the entire game.”

Watch: xQc hides his screen after doubts over his opponent stream sniping

xQc and his teammates ended up losing one of their matches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III against a team consisting of Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, and YourRAGE. However, the match provoked Felix’s team to raise questions over the veracity of the opponent’s gameplay.

It’s unclear if Bronny was indeed stream sniping, but Felix’s team certainly felt the need to hide the screens. In fact, when they started the next round, Felix indeed hid his screen from his stream (meaning that his viewers could only see his face-cam).

Watch the clip here:

Interestingly, his team later went on to win the next match by a score of 6 to 5. This was particularly notable since they were trailing 5 to 1 at one point during the game.

Watch his team’s last-minute clutch moment here:

xQc recently found himself in the news after fellow YouTuber Richard "FaZe Banks" took to his X.com account to declare that the streamer had been missing and had deposited his phone, wallet, and watch to him. This happened during their day out in the recently concluded Miami F1 race. The streamer did eventually turn up. It was later revealed that he simply wanted to go and watch the event from the main stand.