"We were at the VIP area and could feel myself getting f**ked up" - xQc explains FaZe Banks' post about his disappearance

FaZe co-owner Richard "FaZe Banks" made a rather cryptic X.com post yesterday (May 6) about Felix "xQc" seemingly disappearing. For those unaware, FaZe Banks took to his social media account to reveal that the Kick streamer had handed over his wallet, watch, and mobile device before going away. Here's what he wrote:

"@xQc brother, where the f**k did you go? we’ve been searching for you for over an hour, we have your phone, passport, wallet, and watch. It’s safe. DM me."

FaZe Banks reveals being unable to find Kick streamer (Image via X)

This was naturally a concerning update. The two, along with other creators, had gone to the recent F1 race in Miami. However, FaZe Banks eventually updated that Felix was found.

Today (April 7), Felix took to his X.com community "The Jungle" to open up about what exactly happened. The streamer revealed that he had handed over his stuff to Banks for safekeeping since he wanted to go to the "main crowd." He wrote:

"We were in the VIP area and could feel myself getting f**ked up and wanted to go in the main crowd. I gave Banks (sober) my bag with my passport etc in a secure pocket, and my watch on Mike's girl 'cause she sticks with the group and it doesn’t fit the pocket."

xQc explains why he had seemingly disappeared (Image via X)

Where did xQc seemingly disappear? His day out with FaZe Banks explored

xQc, along with numerous other creators, attended yesterday's F1 Race in Miami, where McLaren's Lando Norris emerged victorious. Given his status as a prominent streamer, Felix was granted access to the VIP area. The streamer even shared snippets from his day:

It seems the streamer opted to join the main crowd rather than remain in the VIP section, entrusting his belongings to FaZe Banks, who was sober at the time (suggesting that perhaps the Juicer wasn't sober).

Here's a clip showcasing FaZe Banks holding Felix's Audemars Piguet watch:

Following the F1 event, the streamer shared a couple of new stories on his Instagram, highlighting his dinner meetup with fellow creators Mike Majlak and Sommer Ray:

Felix went to dinner with Mike Majlak and Sommer Ray (Image via X)

Felix made headlines recently for his hot take on the diss track feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The streamer criticized Kendrick for his lyrics, describing them as "lame and boring."