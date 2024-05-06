"I have his whole life with me" - FaZe Banks claims he has been searching for xQc "for over an hour" in viral post on X

FaZe Clan co-owner and YouTuber Richard "FaZe Banks" took to his official X.com account to publish a rather surprising post. According to the creator, fellow streamer Felix "xQc" has been missing. It's worth noting that Banks is currently in Miami, the same city as xQc. The Canadian shifted to Florida earlier this year to collaborate with Adin Ross.

However, it appears that xQc's meeting with FaZe Banks has had a roadblock with the FaZe co-owner unable to locate him. He posted a bizarre update, stating how he has Felix's "phone," "passport" and "wallet." He wrote:

"@xQc brother where the f**k did you go? we’ve been searching for you for over an hour, we have your phone, passport, wallet, and watch. It’s safe. DM me."

Richard shares a concerning post about xQc possibly being missing (Image via X)

Another creator Infamous (former FaZe Clan member) took note of this update and wondered how FaZe Banks hopes xQc sees his post since he has his phone with him. The FaZe Clan co-owner replied:

"I have his whole life with me, the last thing this f**kin' kid might have is his Twitter password. It’s worth the shot."

Richard answers a query about xQc (Image via X)

"My flight's in 2 hours" - FaZe Banks seemingly worried as xQc goes missing

It's safe to say that xQc isn't the most socially active individual. He tends to stay indoors most of the time, but it appears that he recently crossed paths with FaZe Banks in Miami.

To everyone's surprise, Richard revealed that he had been unable to locate the streamer after searching for over an hour. Adding to the challenge, the creator also had xQc's wallet and phone, further complicating the search.

The situation surrounding xQc's disappearance remains unclear, adding an air of mystery to the update. Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" chimed in on the replies, stating:

"Is this the plot of the Hangover?"

Banks responded by expressing his concern, mentioning that he had a flight scheduled in about two hours and was anxious about the streamer's whereabouts:

"This is so f**ked up, my flight's in 2 hours."

Banks responds to Los Pollos TV (Image via X)

xQc's most recent online activity was a post featuring himself alongside fellow creator Jesse, approximately ten hours ago at the time of writing. Since then, there have been no further updates from him.