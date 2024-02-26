"You weigh 100 pounds" - LosPollosTV claps back at N3on after latter claims he will beat him in a fight 

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" seems to find himself amid controversies frequently. He has a track record of engaging in conflicts with other streamers, with the latest one involving Louis "LosPollosTV." Rangesh recently provocatively commented to Louis, suggesting he could emerge victorious in a physical altercation.

LosPollosTV is not one to be underestimated either. Upon noticing Rangesh's remarks, the streamer promptly joked about being too light to engage in a physical confrontation with him. He said:

"You weigh 100 pounds."

"I would literally kill you in the ring" - N3on makes threatening comment toward LosPollosTV

Continuing his trend of taking jabs at fellow streamers, N3on persisted in stirring up controversy. His ongoing feud with Adin Ross has been well-documented, with N3on even issuing a recent challenge to a boxing fight, though it ultimately didn't materialize.

This time, Rangesh set his sights on LosPollosTV. While reacting to one of Louis' clips, Rangesh remarked:

"Listen here you fat Teletubby, I will literally kill you in the ringbro. Dead a**. I'm tired of these people asking me to box them and they don't end up doing it, bro. LosPollos, you do not wanna f**k with me. I've got grown man strength. You fat f**k. You're not fighting me, shut up."

He added:

"I hate these internet warriors, these internet gangsters bro. You're not about sh*t. All you do is tweet about me, trying to make me look bad. You're a bit*h. You're not saying any of that to my face. Come to Discord and say it to my face."

LosPollosTV has already responded to the rant, stating:

"That doesn't even make sense bro. You'll kill me in the ring? You weigh 100 pounds."

Reacting to N3on's invitation to come to Discord, Louis said:

"Come to Discord? Dude, that's gotta be the most chronically online sh*t I've ever heard. 'Come to Discord and say it to my face'? Buddy, I know you're like whatever this weird character...dude, you weigh 100 pounds, not only would I f**k you up instantly but I'd say 90% of humans would."

Fans react to the feud

The back-and-forth has also garnered some reactions from the online community. Here are some of them:

Of course, this isn't the only online feud N3on found himself embroiled in today (February 26, 2024). The streamer also directed some provocative comments toward Devin Haney, the professional boxer, who promptly responded on X to address the situation.