Watch: Lewis Hamilton applauds Lando Norris from his car as the McLaren driver wins his first race in Miami

Lewis Hamilton was one of the first drivers to congratulate Lando Norris on his first race win at the 2024 F1 Miami GP on Sunday (May 5).

The McLaren driver had a poor start to the race weekend, with him qualifying ninth for the sprint race and getting involved in the first lap chaos which forced him to retire from the race on Saturday. His fortunes turned around when he secured P5 during the Grand Prix qualifying session and started the Miami GP on the front foot.

He lost a place to his teammate Oscar Piastri in the beginning, but managed to go long on his first stint with medium tires, allowing him to eventually lead the race. The Brit got a free pit stop during a safety car period, which allowed him to keep the lead from Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star struggled on the track because his collision with a bollard damaged his car. This allowed Norris to keep Verstappen at bay and bag his first-ever F1 race win.

After the last lap of the race, Lando Norris went off the track and waved to the fans, thanking them for cheering. When Norris joined back, Lewis Hamilton was beside him, clapping from his Mercedes' cockpit, congratulating his fellow Brit for his first win.

Lewis Hamilton wanted Lando Norris to spend the night in Miami after winning his first F1 race

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed how he urged Lando Norris to stay in Miami the night after winning his first F1 race in the US.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the seven-time world champion said that he hoped Norris would change his flight schedule and enjoy his first victory in Miami in the evening. He later explained how it is a special moment for an F1 driver to win his first race. Hamilton was also delighted to see his former team, McLaren, on the top step again.

Hamilton said:

“I feel really happy for Lando. I just told him he needs to stay tonight. He’s going to try and change his flight. He’s got to. He just won a race. But such a special moment to win your first grand prix and obviously I started at McLaren, so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

After winning the Miami GP, Lando Norris bumped up to fourth place in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship with 83 points. He is level on points with his former teammate Carlos Sainz, who is in fifth place.