"His beliefs are his beliefs" - Streaming community reacts as FaZe Virus departs from FaZe Clan on religious grounds

FaZe Clan’s Talal "Virus" Almalki, a Warzone player and Twitch streamer, hit the news again after announcing his departure from the organization following a conflict of interest. His accusatory statements garnered a lot of mixed reactions online.

For context, Talal underwent severe backlash after dissociating himself from FaZe’s tweet in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Back in 2022, the streamer went on to attract a host of criticism after stating that he did not condone the support towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Seven months later, FaZe Virus took to his socials to declare that he would be stepping away from the organization. He further uploaded a YouTube video (in Arabic) alleging that the clan did not consider his suggestions and appeals. Reacting to the drama, one user tweeted:

ᵀᵘʳᵏⁱˢʰᴾʳⁱᵈᵉ  @TheTurkishPride @JakeSucky His beliefs are his beliefs, whether they be due to region or just personal, people need to respect them as they are just as important as someone who has different ones. We don’t live in a dictatorship (although on these kinda subjects it does sometimes feel like we do). @JakeSucky His beliefs are his beliefs, whether they be due to region or just personal, people need to respect them as they are just as important as someone who has different ones. We don’t live in a dictatorship (although on these kinda subjects it does sometimes feel like we do).

Virus leaves the organization following dispute, fans react

Former FaZe member Virus is among the most popular Arabic-speaking streamers within the gaming community. He is a seasoned Warzone player with plenty of followers on his channel.

Talal took to his Twitter account to relay his decision to resign from the organization after what appeared to be not only religious differences but creative ones as well. In a tweet made on January 22, he announced his departure from the FaZe Clan by stating (Translated to English):

"I'm Leaving FaZe. I expect most of you were predicting the matter because the situation has become unbearable. Get out of FaZe."

Yesterday, Talal posted a 19-minute long YouTube video (in Arabic) to open up about the dispute while contracted with the organization. He revealed that FaZe had failed to expand itself within the Middle East, despite his appeal to do so.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky He alleged that:



FaZe failed to expand to the middle east and his efforts and ideas were ignored. He was barred from their social media, events, and brand deals. He had an unhealthy relationship with members and management. And was refused the same deals and treatment as others. He alleged that:FaZe failed to expand to the middle east and his efforts and ideas were ignored. He was barred from their social media, events, and brand deals. He had an unhealthy relationship with members and management. And was refused the same deals and treatment as others.

Additionally, he stated that the organization had barred him from accessing "social media" and "events" and denied him "brand deals." He continued with his polemic by revealing that while others in his position received lucrative deals, he was left to fend for himself.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky And he now just seems to be praying on the downfall of FaZe and their stock price And he now just seems to be praying on the downfall of FaZe and their stock price https://t.co/PW13cZPUJC

Later that day, Virus posted a picture of a man performing salah (prayer) adjacent to a picture of FaZe Clan's stock taking a dip. He captioned the post by writing:

"My prayers responded."

Fans shared a host of reactions following Talal's posts. The story was shared by popular online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), who received many reactions. Comments were largely mixed, with some supporting the decision while others being critical:

Destiny @DestinysJesus @JakeSucky not sure how well thought out choosing FaZe5 winners to include new regions for expansion then immediately launching a campaign that is against 99% of people in that regions beliefs is but fair enough good on FaZe for sticking through it @JakeSucky not sure how well thought out choosing FaZe5 winners to include new regions for expansion then immediately launching a campaign that is against 99% of people in that regions beliefs is but fair enough good on FaZe for sticking through it

cooldude @cooldudettv @DestinysJesus @JakeSucky Promoting acceptance in places where it is lacking is good actually @DestinysJesus @JakeSucky Promoting acceptance in places where it is lacking is good actually

Declan Dahlberg @dahlberg_declan @JakeSucky Why is eve try FaZe member ever always in some drama and nobody really even knows who they are. I see a tweet every week with FaZe “insert any noun” calls out so and so. @JakeSucky Why is eve try FaZe member ever always in some drama and nobody really even knows who they are. I see a tweet every week with FaZe “insert any noun” calls out so and so.

Kristian Sturt @Kristian_Sturt @JakeSucky Wait, wait, wait, he became the member of a progressive Western Esports organisation, and was then surprised when they were pro human rights? @JakeSucky Wait, wait, wait, he became the member of a progressive Western Esports organisation, and was then surprised when they were pro human rights?

Antonio @AntonioGGMU23 @JakeSucky Good for him standing for What He believes in and should not be forced to support something he doesn’t want to @JakeSucky Good for him standing for What He believes in and should not be forced to support something he doesn’t want to

Skylar @TheLastNebo @JakeSucky Me personally speaking but believe what you believe in sure. But I think we can move with the times and adjust certain aspects of one’s religion to accommodate peace and understanding in todays day and age. @JakeSucky Me personally speaking but believe what you believe in sure. But I think we can move with the times and adjust certain aspects of one’s religion to accommodate peace and understanding in todays day and age.

THE vomont @vomont_twitch @JakeSucky If I recall correctly. Faze did a post or something where they said everyone in faze supports pride month. Or something like that. Now on virus’s ends. Coz his from Saudi Arabia. Loads of Ppl & fans would have been in his ear. Asking him does his support it. He had to something… @JakeSucky If I recall correctly. Faze did a post or something where they said everyone in faze supports pride month. Or something like that. Now on virus’s ends. Coz his from Saudi Arabia. Loads of Ppl & fans would have been in his ear. Asking him does his support it. He had to something…

Despite stirring a lot of discursive comments, FaZe Clan itself is yet to respond to any of the allegations made by Virus.

