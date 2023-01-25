"His beliefs are his beliefs" - Streaming community reacts as FaZe Virus departs from FaZe Clan on religious grounds

FaZe Clan’s Talal "Virus" Almalki, a Warzone player and Twitch streamer, hit the news again after announcing his departure from the organization following a conflict of interest. His accusatory statements garnered a lot of mixed reactions online.
For context, Talal underwent severe backlash after dissociating himself from FaZe’s tweet in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Back in 2022, the streamer went on to attract a host of criticism after stating that he did not condone the support towards the LGBTQ+ community.
Seven months later, FaZe Virus took to his socials to declare that he would be stepping away from the organization. He further uploaded a YouTube video (in Arabic) alleging that the clan did not consider his suggestions and appeals. Reacting to the drama, one user tweeted:
Virus leaves the organization following dispute, fans react
Former FaZe member Virus is among the most popular Arabic-speaking streamers within the gaming community. He is a seasoned Warzone player with plenty of followers on his channel.
Talal took to his Twitter account to relay his decision to resign from the organization after what appeared to be not only religious differences but creative ones as well. In a tweet made on January 22, he announced his departure from the FaZe Clan by stating (Translated to English):
"I'm Leaving FaZe. I expect most of you were predicting the matter because the situation has become unbearable. Get out of FaZe."
Yesterday, Talal posted a 19-minute long YouTube video (in Arabic) to open up about the dispute while contracted with the organization. He revealed that FaZe had failed to expand itself within the Middle East, despite his appeal to do so.
Additionally, he stated that the organization had barred him from accessing "social media" and "events" and denied him "brand deals." He continued with his polemic by revealing that while others in his position received lucrative deals, he was left to fend for himself.
Later that day, Virus posted a picture of a man performing salah (prayer) adjacent to a picture of FaZe Clan's stock taking a dip. He captioned the post by writing:
"My prayers responded."
Fans shared a host of reactions following Talal's posts. The story was shared by popular online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), who received many reactions. Comments were largely mixed, with some supporting the decision while others being critical:
Despite stirring a lot of discursive comments, FaZe Clan itself is yet to respond to any of the allegations made by Virus.
