FaZe Virus faces backlash on Twitter after disagreeing with FaZe Clan's Pride Month post

Gamer Faze Virus is currently facing intense criticism and trolling on Twitter for his recent controversial take on Pride Month. Streamers and online content creatures are no strangers to harsh criticism, bad press, and trolling.
More often than not, it was all because of something they said publicly that did not please the majority of viewers. More interestingly, however, the recent victim of this criticism is none other than Faze Clan member and gamer Faze Virus.
The Faze Clan streamer recently called out the LGBTQ+ community as he retweeted Faze Clan's recent tweet regarding the Celebration of Pride Month. Almost instantly, fans on social media rushed in to criticize Faze Virus for his take on the LGBTQ+ community and the entire concept of Pride Month.
Faze Virus faces intense backlash on Twitter after his take on Pride Month
Earlier today, Gamer Faze Virus faced intense backlash on Twitter after disagreeing with Faze Clan's Pride Month Twitter post. As per the gamer himself, he doesn't support the LGBTQ+ community and the entire concept of celebrating Pride Month, even if his clan does otherwise.
Virus backed up his opinion by retweeting Faze Clan's official tweet on Pride Month wherein the entire clan can be seen supporting and celebrating the achievements, culture and events of the LGBTQ+ community.
However, surprisingly, after receiving intense backlash from viewers, Virus deleted his initial tweet and even hid his comments regarding the controversial matter.
Naturally, Virus's bold claim elicited a wave of criticism from viewers from all corners of the world. While the majority came forward to voraciously criticise Virus' take on the LGBTQ+ community, a handful of viewers were even seen supporting him in his opinion.
Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers on Twitter alone.
Why do we celebrate Pride Month?
Pride Month is observed in June as the entire month was dedicated to uplifting and supporting the LGBTQ+ community's voice, culture and rights against all kinds of discrimination. Throughout the month of June, several film festivals, shows, events, and concerts are organised with great enthusiasm.
Moreover, the symbol of Pride Month has its special meaning behind it. The rainbow flag was created by artist Gilbert Baker way back in 1978 and represents different aspects of life. This includes life, healing, sunshine, nature, harmony and spirit.
However, more interestingly, the rainbow flag was altered multiple times. Last year, the flag was modified to add black color in support of the Black Lives Matter protest. The color represented equality and diversity for black people.