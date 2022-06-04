FaZe Virus faces backlash on Twitter after disagreeing with FaZe Clan's Pride Month post

Gamer Faze Virus is currently facing intense criticism and trolling on Twitter for his recent controversial take on Pride Month. Streamers and online content creatures are no strangers to harsh criticism, bad press, and trolling.

More often than not, it was all because of something they said publicly that did not please the majority of viewers. More interestingly, however, the recent victim of this criticism is none other than Faze Clan member and gamer Faze Virus.

The Faze Clan streamer recently called out the LGBTQ+ community as he retweeted Faze Clan's recent tweet regarding the Celebration of Pride Month. Almost instantly, fans on social media rushed in to criticize Faze Virus for his take on the LGBTQ+ community and the entire concept of Pride Month.

Faze Virus faces intense backlash on Twitter after his take on Pride Month

Earlier today, Gamer Faze Virus faced intense backlash on Twitter after disagreeing with Faze Clan's Pride Month Twitter post. As per the gamer himself, he doesn't support the LGBTQ+ community and the entire concept of celebrating Pride Month, even if his clan does otherwise.

Virus backed up his opinion by retweeting Faze Clan's official tweet on Pride Month wherein the entire clan can be seen supporting and celebrating the achievements, culture and events of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, surprisingly, after receiving intense backlash from viewers, Virus deleted his initial tweet and even hid his comments regarding the controversial matter.

Naturally, Virus's bold claim elicited a wave of criticism from viewers from all corners of the world. While the majority came forward to voraciously criticise Virus' take on the LGBTQ+ community, a handful of viewers were even seen supporting him in his opinion.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers on Twitter alone.

Acroba @acrobafoxTTV @xKitzi @FaZeClan to the people saying @xKitzi isn't Muslim, while I can't prove it myself because I can't see her practice it (we're online lol) she's been at least claiming she's Muslim on twitter since 2019, so there has to be some legitimacy to it. @xKitzi @FaZeClan to the people saying @xKitzi isn't Muslim, while I can't prove it myself because I can't see her practice it (we're online lol) she's been at least claiming she's Muslim on twitter since 2019, so there has to be some legitimacy to it.

langley @uhhhhlangley @xKitzi @FaZeClan i don’t think the replies understand that being lgbtq isn’t a choice and therefore not supporting lgbtq people isn’t permissible by using religion as a shield. @xKitzi @FaZeClan i don’t think the replies understand that being lgbtq isn’t a choice and therefore not supporting lgbtq people isn’t permissible by using religion as a shield.

OTX DM @DMFN__ @xKitzi @FaZeClan People around here comparing black and white people to his support to lgbtq dosent make sense his religion dosent say anything about black and white people so he respects it but if something is oppose to his religion why are you even here arguing……. @xKitzi @FaZeClan People around here comparing black and white people to his support to lgbtq dosent make sense his religion dosent say anything about black and white people so he respects it but if something is oppose to his religion why are you even here arguing…….

MindGxmes @MindGxmes__ @xKitzi

He said nothing bad about LGBT he just doesn't support it @FaZeClan POV: You realise people's views and religions also matter and that you are getting hate and so try to save it.He said nothing bad about LGBT he just doesn't support it @xKitzi @FaZeClan POV: You realise people's views and religions also matter and that you are getting hate and so try to save it. He said nothing bad about LGBT he just doesn't support it https://t.co/0iIQMFnmyc

T.O.G.W @Theonlygbfshow @MindGxmes__ @xKitzi @FaZeClan What is the valid point that here sir? Because in Christianity says the same thing; but, they hide behind their bible or religion to protect what their saying. no one asked if he did support it or not but he blatantly put it out there to say he is a homophobe. @MindGxmes__ @xKitzi @FaZeClan What is the valid point that here sir? Because in Christianity says the same thing; but, they hide behind their bible or religion to protect what their saying. no one asked if he did support it or not but he blatantly put it out there to say he is a homophobe.

Denzel Curry @Denzel_priv @xKitzi @FaZeClan Freedom of religion protects your right to follow your religion, it does not allow you to silence other human rights. The rights of LGBTQ inherently surpass your right to reject them @xKitzi @FaZeClan Freedom of religion protects your right to follow your religion, it does not allow you to silence other human rights. The rights of LGBTQ inherently surpass your right to reject them

Why do we celebrate Pride Month?

Pride Month is observed in June as the entire month was dedicated to uplifting and supporting the LGBTQ+ community's voice, culture and rights against all kinds of discrimination. Throughout the month of June, several film festivals, shows, events, and concerts are organised with great enthusiasm.

Moreover, the symbol of Pride Month has its special meaning behind it. The rainbow flag was created by artist Gilbert Baker way back in 1978 and represents different aspects of life. This includes life, healing, sunshine, nature, harmony and spirit.

However, more interestingly, the rainbow flag was altered multiple times. Last year, the flag was modified to add black color in support of the Black Lives Matter protest. The color represented equality and diversity for black people.

