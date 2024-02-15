"His weird behavior last year on Twitter, again drugs" - Keemstar comments on Twomad's death

The internet and the content creation space were left shaken after news of Muudea "Twomad's" death went viral. According to reports, the content creator died from an overdose. Netizens on social media began investigating the matter and tracked down a report from the official County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner website, confirming that Twomad had died on February 13, 2024.

As the update gained traction, controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" commented on the matter, claiming that Muudea's "close friends" told him that the streamer's "horrible behavior" was caused by drug use.

Keemstar also brought up the 23-year-old's posts made on X last year and remarked:

"His close friends told me years ago his drug use was the main cause of his horrible behavior. After that, he was accused of multiple sex crimes. I was again told he was on drugs. His weird behavior last year on Twitter, again drugs. Now he's passed, again drugs. Don't do drugs."

"You sat on this for years rather than actually saying anything" - Netizens react to Keemstar's comments on Twomad's death

Keemstar's recent tweet on Twomad's passing has elicited reactions from hundreds of netizens. While X user @HeyItsDeaf praised the Drama Alert host:

User @Z0RIIch questioned why Keemstar had not spoken out about the situation if he knew about it. They added:

"So... you sat on this for years rather than actually saying anything and only decided to do so now after they are dead, when their alleged victims can no longer get justice? If you had this info, why didn't you say anything?"

One community member chimed in with their thoughts, commenting:

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

In addition to Keemstar, Twitch streamer Zastela and YouTuber James "Jameskii" have spoken out after Muudea's death. On February 15, 2024, Zastela posted a series of tweets and accused the Canadian content creator of harassing her.

She wrote:

"Twomad harassed me for months on my socials and spammed me with dozens of messages, saying how obsessed he was and how much he needed to rape me. Sometimes he'd add 'with a minor' or s**t like 'I don’t regret what I did.' Quite. deranged."

Meanwhile, Jameskii has accused Twomad of "trying to murder" him on "multiple" occasions.