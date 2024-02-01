"Hold on it’s kinda hard" - Fans react as Rapper DDG makes a song on Austin Mcbroom's divorce

Musician DDG recently made a rap about YouTuber Austin McBroom's divorce, which has left some netizens impressed. The latter is well known for being a part of the wildly popular ACE Family, which has over 18.4 million subscribers on YouTube. He has been living in an RV since his divorce from his ex-wife Catherine.

The creator decided to set up the mobile home near the family mansion, where Catherine and the pair's children are living together. Now, with the help of DDG, who appeared with the creator in a music video, the YouTuber is expressing how much he misses his family through a song.

Some netizens seem to be impressed with the melody that DDG and Austin came up with and took to X to compliment the creation. One of them said:

"Hold on it’s kinda hard."

"This a joke but this a hit" - Fans react to Rapper DDG's song about Austin McBroom's divorce

The ACE Family couple Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom announced their separation on social media platforms on January 12, 2024. Since then, the former has been in the headlines due to his eccentric Snapchat stories, leaving fans concerned.

Previously, he also gave an update regarding his living situation following the divorce. In it, he stated that he lives in an RV "right across the street" from his prior house, where his kids and ex-wife currently dwell.

Now, in a video posted by DramaAlert on X, Austin McBroom is shown to be in bed, from which he wakes up and states:

"Oh man, this is tough for me. You don't understand man, it's just tough for me. I'm still healing but uh, I wanna make a song. I just don't know how to put it into words, and DD I need your help, man. I wrote something and I need you to freestyle it for me."

DDG then starts giving a musical performance, describing the creator's life since the divorce and talking about how much the creator misses his children and his ex-wife.

Netizens have had mixed reactions to this song called "Still My Ace," which seems to be dedicated to Catherine McBroom. Some praised the lyrics as well as the catchiness of the song.

However, others were not so impressed by the song. A few had some harsh words about the entire music video, calling it "cringe".

Some more pertinent reactions from fans have been provided below.

The family announced their divorce in January 2024, with fans speculating that it might be due to the various cheating allegations levied against Austin McBroom over the years.