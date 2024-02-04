Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 pre-registration date and sign-up guide

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 is set to release soon, bringing with it a slew of changes and optimizations to the base game in its biggest update yet. Part 2 is set in Mars and introduces a new set of protagonists - in addition to significant gameplay changes from the usual Honkai Impact 3rd formula.

To celebrate the release, developer HoYoverse has prepared a pre-registration campaign that offers a bunch of goodies to participants.

Details regarding the pre-registration can be found below.

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 pre-registration guide

As detailed in the official Twitter/X post, the Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 pre-registration begins on February 4, 2024, at 11:59 (UTC +8). The pre-registration will end on February 29, 2024, at 00:00 (UTC +8).

To proceed with the Part 2 pre-registration, readers will have to head to the official webpage, which is linked here.

From here, follow the mentioned steps in sequence to complete the process:

Click on the “Preregister for Part 2” button.

Log in using your HoYoverse account, and click the “Register Now” button to continue with the sign-up process.

Exit the webpage once you are done.

To celebrate the release of Part 2, HoYoverse has also arranged for a giveaway of physical prizes to all participants.

The items include:

Apple Vision Pro (256 GB) (x1)

Macbook Air (13-inch, M2) (x1)

iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) (x1)

iPad Pro (128GB, Wi-Fi) (x3)

ASUS ROG Ally (x5)

Xbox Wireless Controller (x20)

In addition to these physical prizes, participants can win a series of in-game items such as Asterite and Memorial Emblems. The list of winners will be chosen from players logging into Honkai Impact 3rd between February 29, 2024, and March 9, 2024, at 04:00 (server time). Keep in mind that the list of winners is subject to the discretion of HoYoverse.

For more Honkai Impact 3rd part 2 news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.