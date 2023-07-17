The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update brings with it a wide selection of various in-game additions and quality-of-life improvements. One of the newer additions to the game, introduced with version 1.1, was the companion missions - a set of missions focusing on two playable characters. These companion missions are more likened to the slice-of-life category, depicting the life and troubles of the character in question.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 brings with it two new companion missions - one for Kafka and the other for Yukong. Minor details regarding the two missions have surfaced, courtesy of developers HoYoverse themselves, which will be detailed below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 releases companion missions for Kafka and Yukong

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



After attaining the corresponding Trailblaze Level or completing the prerequisite missions, Companion Missions will be unlocked.

Learn More:



#HonkaiStarRail Version 1.2 All-New Companion Mission DetailsAfter attaining the corresponding Trailblaze Level or completing the prerequisite missions, Companion Missions will be unlocked.Learn More: hoyo.link/d63XDGAd

Two companion missions featuring the fan favorites Kafka and Yukong will be added post-update for Honkai Star Rail 1.2. The two missions are available as permanent additions and can be accessed upon completion of the Xianzhou Luofu – A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant Trailblaze campaign mission. You will also have to read a set of specific messages at the Stargazer Navalia to unlock these missions.

Additional details relevant to the companion missions are detailed below for easy reference:

For I Have Touched the Sky (Yukong) : Head to the Palace of Astrum and look around for Qingni. Relive the past to learn more about Yukong.

: Head to the Palace of Astrum and look around for Qingni. Relive the past to learn more about Yukong. Letter from a Strange Woman (Kafka) : The Trailblazer intercepts a message from Kafka asking for their help. Despite their doubts, the Trailblazer goes on to find Kafka and aid her.

: The Trailblazer intercepts a message from Kafka asking for their help. Despite their doubts, the Trailblazer goes on to find Kafka and aid her. Yukong’s companion mission is available as soon as version 1.2 is made live.

Kafka’s companion mission is made available at 12:00 (server time), on August 9, 2023.

Mission rewards include Trailblaze EXP, character ascension materials, Relic EXP materials, Records, Credits, and Stellar Jades.

You can expect major spoilers for the main campaign of Honkai Star Rail when attempting these companion missions.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. It is expected to be offline for a few hours during the maintenance period and the update will be released at 4 am BST. The much-awaited update brings with significant content such as new campaign chapters and additions to the Simulated Universe.