Honkai Star Rail 1.2 was released on July 19, 2023, across major platforms. The free-to-play RPG brings with it numerous freebies via codes. These codes, when redeemed, offer players numerous in-game items for progression, including Stellar Jades. A recent secret code from HoYoverse has emerged online and is available to all players.

Read on to learn more about the code and how to redeem it.

New secret Honkai Star Rail 1.2 redemption code drops in August 2023

The code in question is QSN7CYEBRYE7. It can be redeemed by all players without restriction.

The code offers the following in-game materials:

Stone From the Everwinter Monument (3x) : This item will increase “Frozen” resistance by 50% during the next battle when consumed.

: This item will increase “Frozen” resistance by 50% during the next battle when consumed. Antimatter Field Generator (3x) : Consuming this item will increase the ATK stat of all party members by 260 while simultaneously increasing their CRIT Rate by 8% for the next battle.

: Consuming this item will increase the ATK stat of all party members by 260 while simultaneously increasing their CRIT Rate by 8% for the next battle. Trick Snack (3x): Consuming this item will restore two Technique Points to the party.

These in-game items are sure to aid players in battles.

How to redeem the code in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

The rewards are delivered directly to the in-game mailbox (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of two methods to redeem Honkai Star Rail 1.2 codes:

1) Redeeming the code in-game

To redeem the code in-game, you will have to first boot up Honkai Star Rail and log in to your account. From here, open the Phone menu and click on the “...” button under the username.

A sub-menu should pop up with two options. Click on the “Redemption Code” button and enter the code. Hit Confirm to have the items delivered to your in-game mailbox.

2) Redeeming the code via an external website

The second method involves heading to the URL https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift. From here, log in to your HoYoverse account, and select the appropriate server. Confirm your character name and enter the code as usual.

Hit the Redeem button to have your code delivered to you via the in-game mail.

It should be noted that such codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days. Furthermore, they can only be redeemed once per account.