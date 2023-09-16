Honkai Star Rail 1.3 has entered its second phase, bringing a new set of events and Warp banners. The second half of version 1.3 is centered around the new 5-star character, Fu Xuan, and an additional 4-star unit, Lynx. As always, the character Warp banner is accompanied by a Light Cone Warp banner featuring a set of 4 Light Cones to summon.

Developer HoYoverse has detailed a preview of the upcoming Light Cones and their schedule in a recent HoYolab post, which will be discussed below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Limited Light Cone Warp banner details

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, the “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins” version update brings a total of 4 Light Cones in a limited-time banner. The banner is expected to be made available as soon as Dan Heng/Imbibitor Lunae’s banners expire on August 18, 2023, in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.

The four Light Cones included within the banner are as follows:

She Already Shut Her Eyes

The 5-star signature Light Cone is for Fu Xuan. Its stats at Level 80 include:

1270 HP

423 ATK

529 DEF

Can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Preservation .

. Visioscape : This ability boosts the wearer’s HP and energy regeneration by 24% and 12%, respectively. Additionally, it also boosts the DMG of allies by 9% when the wearer loses HP. Furthermore, the Light Cone restores 80% of the HP lost by the wearer to the entire team per turn.

: This ability boosts the wearer’s HP and energy regeneration by 24% and 12%, respectively. Additionally, it also boosts the DMG of allies by 9% when the wearer loses HP. Furthermore, the Light Cone restores 80% of the HP lost by the wearer to the entire team per turn. Needs Artifex’s Module and Endurance of Bronze as upgrade materials.

Perfect Timing

This 4-star rarity Light Cone can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Abundance. Its ability, “Refraction of Sightline,” boosts both Outgoing Healing and Effect RES.

Under the Blue Sky

This 4-star rarity Light Cone can be used on characters following the Path of The Destruction. Its ability, “Rye Under the Sun,” increases the wearer’s ATK and CRIT Rate.

Trend of The Universal Market

The final 4-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is of 4-star rarity. It can be equipped on characters following the Path of The Preservation. Its ability, “A New Round of Shuffling,” boosts the wearer’s DEF with a chance to inflict Burn on the targeted enemy.

The 5-star Light Cone is limited and will not be added to the permanent pool once the banner ultimately expires.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.3 news and updates, check out our dedicated section on Sportskeeda.