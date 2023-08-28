Honkai Star Rail 1.3 pre-download: Download and install sizes detailed

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is scheduled to hit eligible platforms on August 30, 2023. This much-awaited update brings with it several changes, including quality-of-life improvements and gameplay tweaks. As always, developer HoYoverse has included a pre-install option before the patch goes live. This is to ensure that players do not waste precious time downloading (and possibly overloading servers) on release day.

A detailed breakdown of the pre-download, its size, and more is provided in the rest of the article.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 pre-download date, time, and process

As of writing this article (August 28, 2023), the pre-download for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is now available. There are two ways to obtain it, depending on the platform used:

Pre-load functionality is live for the PC Client. (Image via Sportskeeda)

PC players only need to fire up the Honkai Star Rail launcher and click on the game Pre-Installation button as pictured above. Clicking on the Get Now button will begin the download, which will automatically install itself once completed.

The Mobile Client pre-load option (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mobile users must launch Honkai Star Rail 1.2 and enter the login screen. From here, click on the Resource pre-download button at the right bottom corner of the login menu. Tap to select all relevant options and begin the pre-download. The patch will be automatically applied once the download finishes.

Keep in mind that you will also need to update the clients via the PC launcher/Play Store/App Store when version 1.3 goes live.

Download sizes for the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 pre-download

PC users must download 9.62 GB of data. (Image via Sportskeeda)

As always, players must maintain an adequate amount of space, no matter the platform they are using, for the pre-download function. PC players will have to download approximately 9.62 GB of data, which will in turn require 20.51 GB of disk space to unzip.

Mobile players must download 7013 MB of data. (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the other hand, mobile players will have to download 7013 MB or roughly 7 GB of data. Although there is no clarity regarding the installation size, it is advised to have adequate space reserved for it.

Make sure to use a strong Wi-Fi connection for the download, in order to avoid unnecessary interruptions.