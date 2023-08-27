The upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 version update is set to be released soon, and will bring several new optimizations and in-game content. Also known as the Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins version, it will also have a maintenance period - during which the game will be inaccessible. Developer HoYoverse has already shared details via an official tweet regarding the same.

Read on to learn more about the update schedule in detail, as well as the scope of rewards on offer.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 maintenance is expected to last for 5 hours

Expand Tweet

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 version update is expected to begin on August 30, 2023. According to the official tweet, a maintenance period of approximately five hours is expected. This does not take into account unexpected delays to the schedule, which are quite unlikely but worth mentioning.

As per the official schedule, the maintenance for version 1.3 is expected to begin at 06:00 (UTC+8) and end at 11:00 (UTC+8).

The game will be inaccessible to all players during this five-hour window. They should thuse plan thier resource consumption and in-game progression accordingly.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 Stellar Jade compensation

As is with every version update, the maintenance for version 1.3 will also be followed by Stellar Jade compensation. Players will be handed out 300 Stellar Jade for free once the maintenance is over. These can be claimed via the in-game mailbox. Unexpected delays to the maintenance period will offer more Stellar Jades as compensation, although this extension is unlikely.

These 300 free Stellar Jades are sure to come in handy for free-to-play players looking forward to summoning on Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan's banners. They should keep in mind that they must be at a minimum Trailblaze Level of 4 to receive the compensation.

Readers can refer to official news channels and Sportskeeda's dedicated Honkai Star Rail section for further updates regarding the version 1.3 update. Players should free up adequate space for the patch's download on all supported platforms (PC, Android and iOS).