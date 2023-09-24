Honkai Star Rail 1.3 can be divided into two distinct phases, each with its own unique set of events and character banners. Currently, Phase 2 of the version is in effect, bringing with it the 5-star character Fu Xuan and a series of returning events. The Space Station Task Force is one such returning event that tasks players with completing certain assignments in exchange for lucrative rewards, such as Stellar Jades.

The event was officially announced via an X (formerly Twitter) post by developer HoYoverse today. Details regarding the event are listed below, including the duration and participation process.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Space Station Task Force event brings with it free Stellar Jades

Expand Tweet

The Space Station Task Force event for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is scheduled to begin on September 25, 2023 (04:00 server time). The event will conclude on October 9, 2023 (03:59 server time). Additional information regarding the event structure is summarized here:

Players must be at a minimum Trailblaze Level of 21 to participate.

To participate in the event, you must assign characters to assignments, much like the daily assignment missions.

A total of 24 such assignments will be available, with 4 being unlocked on watch day.

Using recommended characters for these assignments will result in additional rewards.

Additionally, it is also possible to rent Support characters from your Friend List to use for these assignments.

Participants will be able to receive various in-game rewards such as Credits, Light Cone EXP materials, character EXP materials, and Stellar Jades.

These free Stellar Jades should come in handy for summons on the current boosted banner featuring the 5-star character Fu Xuan. An in-depth look at Fu Xuan and her skill set is provided for reference here.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 is the current version of Honkai Star Rail, titled - “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins.” Star Rail is an action-adventure RPG from the developer of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This turn-based tactical battler features beautiful visuals and an intriguing storyline revolving around characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games.

Version 1.3 is set to be replaced by 1.4 sometime around November 2023. For more Honkai Star Rail 1.3 news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.