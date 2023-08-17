Honkai Star Rail 1.4 drip marketing reveals Guinaifen: Release date, path, and character type details

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 patch release is slated for sometime around October 2023, as a follow-up to version 1.3. Alongside gameplay additions and quality-of-life improvements, players can also expect a total of three new gacha-only characters to be released. The official Twitter account has already confirmed the presence of two 5-star characters, Topaz and Jingliu. Furthermore, a very recent tweet has also confirmed the availability of Guinaifen, the speculative third featured character for Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

Curious readers can find more information regarding her speculative release date and leaked abilities.

Guinaifen is the upcoming 4-star character for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Guinaifen’s arrival to Honkai Star Rail has been confirmed via a tweet from the official Honkai Star Rail account. This 4-star character is expected to arrive sometime in version 1.4, specifically during the second phase of the Stellar Warp banners.

Based on previous leaks, we can estimate her arrival to be sometime in November 2023. Guinaifen’s addition to the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 lineup is rather unexpected, as previous leaks had suggested the arrival of Xueyi instead.

All we know about Guinaifen so far

Guinaifen is a non-native resident of the Xianzhou Luofu who ended up in the region by accident. She has since fallen in love with the Xianzhou culture, making it her home. She is well regarded as a street performer, thanks to her unique personality and charm. The name of Guinaifen was bestowed upon her by her friend Sushang, a derivative of her original name, Guinevere.

This fiery character possesses the following attributes:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Element : Fire

: Fire Path : Path of The Nihility

: Path of The Nihility Built as a Fire DPS, deals AoE (Area of Effect) damage

Interestingly, she can also provide shields to the party thanks to her Technique

Players can find more details regarding Guinaifen's leaked kit here.

It should be kept in mind that the above information is supplied by individuals unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, players should expect changes to her kit and speculated release date. For more news, leaks, and updates regarding version 1.4, check out our dedicated Honkai Star Rail section.