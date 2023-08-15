The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 version update is set to be quite the spectacle, with plenty of surprises in store. A recent tweet from developer HoYoverse has teased the arrival of the 5-star character Jingliu in the upcoming version. Players may remember the former sword master of the Xianzhou Luofu, who was seen during Yanging’s companion mission, Frosty Blade’s Trial.

Curious readers can find a summary of her skills and a projected release window in the rest of the article.

Jingliu is expected to make an appearance in the Stellar Warp banner of Honkai Star Rail 1.4

As per prior Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks, Jingliu was expected to make an appearance during version 1.4 of the game. HoYoverse’s recent character teaser for the same has all but confirmed her arrival, with an estimated date of November 1, 2023. She will be made available during the second phase of version 1.4, along with Topaz - if recent leaks are to be believed.

All we know about Jingliu so far

Jingliu is considered as a master swordswoman and one of the few heroes in the High-Cloud Quintet. The “Transcendent Flash” was the former mentor of Jing Yuan, before ultimately going insane from consuming Mara. She was finally defeated in a fierce battle with Jing Yuan and was branded as a traitor to the Luofu—with all her records erased.

In terms of gameplay, Jingliu is quite a unique character. Her skills and stats of interest are listed below, as per the latest leaks:

Element : Ice

: Ice Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path : Path of The Destruction

: Path of The Destruction Jingliu is built as a DPS, using her unique skills to consume both her and the party’s HP to boost her own ATK

She is also capable of applying the Freeze debuff

You can find more information regarding Jingliu's leaked kit here.

It should be kept in mind that the information above is obtained from unofficial sources. These changes may not even be reflected in the final release of Honkai Star Rail 1.4. As such, the information here must be taken with a grain of salt. You can refer to our Honkai Star rail section to keep up with the latest leaks and updates.