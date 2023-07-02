Honkai Star Rail Jingliu banner release date and gameplay leaks

As a live-service gacha title, Honkai Star Rail offers over 25 playable characters, with many more to be added in future updates. While HoYoverse reveals units expected to arrive in the next patch, leakers provide details about entities that might be included later down the line. Likewise, the recent gameplay leak for Jingliu has showcased everything about her abilities and playstyle.

This article will talk about that as well as mention the upcoming character's rumored release date.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Jingliu’s abilities and gameplay in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu first appeared in Honkai Star Rail’s animated short, A Flash, where she was shown fighting against the Arbiter General, Jing Yuan. She was then leaked to be a playable character. Moreover, her abilities were revealed earlier this year by credible sources, claiming her to be a 5-star unit from the Ice roster.

According to leaks, she follows the Destruction Path to access both single-target and multi-target damage abilities. Her Skill deals Ice DMG to a signal target and generates New Moon stacks.

Her Ultimate also inflicts massive Ice damage to an enemy and the adjacent target. It also generates stacks of Moonlight if Jingliu is in a Transcendence state, or else she gains New Moon stacks.

As shown in the gameplay footage above, Jingliu can enter a Transcendence state and gain an extra turn every time she acquires four New Moon stacks. In the aforementioned form, these will be converted into Moonlight, providing her with a new Skill.

After using this ability, she will consume allies’ HP to convert it into ATK, increasing her damage output. She will exit the Transcendence state when her stacks dissipate.

Pom Pom Archive @pompomarchive [HSR LEAKS: CHARACTER LEAK]



✦ Name: Jingliu

✦ Rarity: 5 star character

✦ Path: The Destruction

✦ Element: Ice



Via: Mero [HSR LEAKS: CHARACTER LEAK] ✦ Name: Jingliu ✦ Rarity: 5 star character ✦ Path: The Destruction ✦ Element: Ice Via: Mero https://t.co/Z8JFdRZRoV

Considering her aggressive move set, she will likely be a strong DPS unit as long as you run a dedicated healer to curb her HP consumption. It is worth noting, however, that her abilities are subject to change unless HoYoverse makes them official.

When does Jingliu release on Honkai Star Rail?

Pom Pom Archive @pompomarchive [HSR LEAKS]



Update Roadmap:



v1.2: Blade / Kafka + Luka

v1.3: Fu Xuan / Dan Heng Il (Order unknown)

v1.4: Jingliu / Topaz (Order unknown)



Via: Capi, Mero et al. [HSR LEAKS]Update Roadmap:v1.2: Blade / Kafka + Lukav1.3: Fu Xuan / Dan Heng Il (Order unknown)v1.4: Jingliu / Topaz (Order unknown)Via: Capi, Mero et al.

As of now, her exact release date and banner phase are still unknown. However, she is speculated to be released alongside Topaz in Honkai Star Rail's 1.4 banner phase.

Since every update cycle lasts for 42 days and patch 1.1 began on June 7, 2023. She should be out after 126 days, which is around October 11, 2023.

For now, fans will have to wait for her arrival. During this time, they can clear all upcoming in-game content to save up sufficient Stellar Jades to secure her.

Poll : 0 votes