Honkai Star Rail 1.4 was released on October 11, 2023 across multiple platforms. To commemorate the release, developer HoYoverse has released a Twitch Drops campaign, allowing players to interact with their favourite streamers and win in-game goodies. These also include Stellar Jade, which will undoubtedly prove useful in the current Character Event Warp banner featuring Jingliu.

Read on to learn more about the event and how to participate in it.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Twitch Drops campaign

The Twitch Drops campaign for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 begins today, October 11. It will last until November 8, 2023 (11:00, UTC +8). To participate, players can refer to the following steps:

1. Head to the URL, https://hoyo.link/49aADBAd

2. Scroll down and log in with both your HoYoverse and Twitch accounts.

3. Select your Server and hit Confirm to continue. Check your UID and username before proceeding.

4. Once your Twitch and HoYoverse accounts have been linked, head to your favourite Honkai Star Rail Twitch streamer.

5. Watch the Honkai Star Rail stream for a set period of time to unlock corresponding rewards, including Stellar Jade - which can be used on the current Character Event Warp banners for this patch.

The rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours of redemption. Keep in mind that the mail will expire after 30 days.

What are the rewards available in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Twitch Drops campaign

Linking both HoYoverse and Twitch accounts to receive the reward (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards on offer in the Twitch Drops campaign include:

15 Minutes total : 20,000 Credits

: 20,000 Credits 30 Minutes total : Lost gold Fragments x4

: Lost gold Fragments x4 45 Minutes total : Condensed Aether x5

: Condensed Aether x5 60 Minutes total : Traveler’s Guide x3

: Traveler’s Guide x3 75 Minutes total: 30 Stellar Jade

Note that the list of rewards above are based on prior Twitch Drop streams, and is subject to change.

