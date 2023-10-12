Honkai Star Rail 1.4 x Prime Gaming Collaboration Event: How to participate and get 60 Stellar Jades for free

Version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail has just been released with the limited-time five-star character, Jingliu. The publisher, HoYoverse, announced another collaboration event with Prime Gaming. The event brings in various in-game materials and Stellar Jades. Those players wondering how to participate in the eighth Prime Gaming collaboration event are in the right spot.

This article discusses how to participate in the collaboration event and its rewards.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming collaboration event

As mentioned in the announcement post on X (Formerly Twitter) by the publisher HoYoverse, players must go to the link. After visiting the link, Trailblazers must follow the steps below to claim their reward:

Go to https://hoyo.link/3akeFBAL , this website, and click the “Sign in” button on the top right.

, this website, and click the “Sign in” button on the top right. Enter your ID and password to log into your Amazon account.

Click on the “Get in-game content” to generate your redeemable code and copy it.

Lastly, redeem the code in-game (launch Honkai Star Rail - open the menu - click the “...” button - click on Redemption Code - paste your code - click Redeem) or via the external website (go to this link - log into your HoYoverse account - select your server - paste the code - click on Redeem).

After players redeem the code, they will get their rewards in the Mailbox. The rewards are:

60 Stellar Jades

8x Traveller’s Guides

5x Disposable Kinetic Cannons

The collaboration event is available from October 11, 2023, 11:00 AM (UTC +8) to October 28, 2023, 23:59 (UTC +8). It should also be highlighted that the Prime Gaming collaboration event is available to users with Amazon Prime accounts. Additionally, each user can claim one code per Amazon Prime account, redeemable once per UID/account.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 was released on October 11, 2023, with brand new characters. Version 1.4 of the space odyssey was also released on PlayStation and gained more popularity. For more Honkai Star Rail-related updates and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.