Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Bygone Reminiscence Warp event: Release date, all Light Cones, and more

The first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is nearing its end. The title’s developer, HoYoverse, has announced the upcoming events of the second phase in an X (Formerly Twitter) post. Silver Wolf’s limited-time and signature Light Cone rerun banners will go live during this phase alongside Argenti’s character and Light Cone banners. Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone will be available with a boosted drop rate in the Bygone Reminiscence banner.

This article discusses all the key information of the Bygone Reminiscence Warp event in detail.

Everything players need to know about the Bygone Reminiscence Warp event banner in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

The Incessant Rain Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bygone Reminiscence Warp event banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will go live on December 6, 2023, at 12:00 server time and will end on December 26, 2023, at 14:59 server time.

The featured Light Cones in this banner are listed below:

Incessant Rain: The featured five-star Light Cone of this Warp banner. It can be equipped on all characters treading on the Path of Nihility.

Under the Blue Sky: One of the three four-star Light Cones with a boosted drop rate. It can be equipped on all characters treading on the Path of Destruction.

Post-Op Conversation: one of the three featured four-star Light Cones with a drop rate boost. Can be equipped on all characters treading on the Path of Abundance.

The Birth of the Self: The third featured four-star Light Cone of this Warp banner with a boosted drop rate. It can be equipped on all characters treading on the Path of Erudition.

Among these four options, the limited-time five-star Light Cone will not become available in the Stellar Warp banner.

Players should also note that this banner is considered a Light Cone event Warp. Therefore, for a guaranteed five-star Light Cone, the total Warp count of any Light Cone banner will always be transferred to another Light Cone banner. The Warp banner is not affected by any other type of banner.

