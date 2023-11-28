Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at changes to Ruan Mei's signature Light Cone

Ruan Mei and her signature Light Cone are scheduled for release in the upcoming version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. Both banners will become available alongside v1.6’s global release. Trailblazers have eagerly been awaiting her release since the developer announced them in their drop marketing posts. A recent leak suggests some changes to her Signature Light Cone.

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt. It is best to wait for official confirmation as the information presented is subject to change.

Latest Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone changes

As shown in the Reddit embed (posted by Snoo80917 on HonkaiStarRail_leaks) above, the unique effect/ability of Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone underwent some changes in the recent version 1.6 closed beta. The section below details the updated unique effect of her signature Light Cone:

Boosts the wearer’s Break Effect by 60%. After the user uses their ultimate ability, boosts all allies’ damage by 24% for three turns. Additionally, if the wearer’s Break Effect is equal to 150% or greater, it regenerates one Skill Point. At the beginning of each turn, it restores ten Energy for every ally on the battlefield. This effect cannot be stacked.

While these stats are from Superimpose level one, the higher levels will increase the stats of this Light Cone. Players should also note that this information is leaked by a third-party source, and with the release of version 1.6, these stats of Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone might completely change.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based role-playing game by the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This turn-based battler is globally available on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation platforms.

Version 1.6 of this space odyssey is scheduled for release in late December with Ruan Mei and Blade’s limited-time and signature Light Cone banners. While there is no information about the v1.6’s release date, the developer will soon announce it in the Special Program livestream for the upcoming version.

