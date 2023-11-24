Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Planar Fissure event: Double drops and more

Honkai Star Rail's developer and publisher, HoYoverse, rewards players with many events. Each event gives away various items such as in-game materials, Stellar Jades, and boosted drop rate for Relic and Planar Ornaments sets. A recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter) announced the Planar Fissure Event in Honkai Star Rail.

This article details the Planar Fissure event and how to participate in it.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Planar Fissure event doubles Planar Ornament drops

As detailed in the X embed above, Honkai Star Rail players will be able to obtain double Planar Ornaments from the immersion devices while exploring the Simulated Universe during this event. The event will be available from November 23, 2023, 4 am (server time) to December 1, 2023, 3:59 am (server time).

Players are required to unlock the third Simulated Universe World to participate in the event. You can also check the daily double reward opportunity count on the Planar Fissure event page in the Travel Log.

You should remember that the double reward count will not reset while the event is live. Therefore, you can only claim double Planar Ornaments 12 times. You are advised to schedule your time accordingly for this event.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 update was released on November 15, 2023. Players eagerly await the upcoming version's release and the introduction of the new five-star characters Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio into the game.

Version 1.6 is set to release in the later parts of December after Argenti, the new Path of Erudition character's limited-time event Warp banner ends. The Simulated Universe is also getting a new update in the form of a mode similar to the Swarm Disaster in the upcoming version.

Players will be able to obtain Blade and Kafka, two members of the notorious group Stellaron Hunters, during the upcoming update. Blade's event banner will be available during the first phase of version 1.6 alongside Ruan Mei's banner. Kafka will be obtainable in the second phase along with Dr. Ratio, a new Imaginary Path of The Hunt Character.

