Honkai Star Rail 1.6 adds new Echo of War stage

Honkai Star Rail is all set to receive its version 1.6 update on December 27, 2023, across all its servers. It's set to introduce new events and 5-star characters, and one of them is the Echo of War stage, titled “Borehole Planet’s Old Crater.” You can challenge this particular stage to obtain character ascension materials for units Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi.

Read on to learn more about the announcement and the materials dropped by the stage.

New Echo of War stage to be released in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

As detailed in the HoYoLAB post linked within the embedded Twitter/X post above, a new Echo of War stage is set to be released as soon as the version 1.6 update for Honkai Star Rail goes live. The stage has been named the “Borehole Planet’s Old Crater.”

Readers must have completed the Trailblaze Continuance mission, “The Blue – When the Stars of Ingenuity Shine,” as a prerequisite to gain access to this stage.

The new Echo of War stage is located within the Seclusion Zone of the Herta Space Station and will follow the usual format. The stage can be accessed at any given time and is a permanent addition to the base game.

You can farm the in-game item, “Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster,” by repeatedly clearing this stage. This 4-star Skill and Trace upgrade material is essential to level up the three new characters released with version 1.6. Be prepared to spend a sizable amount of Trailblaze Power to obtain the item.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from developer miHoYo. Star Rail is a turn-based game, featuring characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games released prior. Released on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices, the game has since grown in popularity, eventually receiving a PlayStation 5 port.

