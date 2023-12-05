Honkai Star Rail 1.6 beta leaks hint at Ruan Mei nerfs

Honkai Star Rail is set to receive its version 1.6 update on December 20, 2023. Version 1.6 of HoYoverse's game brings with it brand-new content, including two 5-star characters named Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio. Both units have amassed popularity in the past few weeks thanks to their incredible designs and strong in-game kits.

However, a recent leak seems to suggest that a set of nerfs will soon hit Ruan Mei’s kit. Read on to learn more about the rumored nerfs.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5.54 beta reportedly nerfs Ruan Mei’s abilities

Screenshot of the Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

According to the Reddit post above, the recent Honkai Star Rail 1.5.54 beta has detailed a list of changes to Ruan Mei’s kit. The changes include a series of small nerfs and buffs to the “petals to Stream, Repose in Dream” and “Somatotypical Helix” abilities, respectively:

Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream : All RES PEN decreased to 25% from the original value of 30%. Other parameters remain unchanged.

: All RES PEN decreased to from the original value of 30%. Other parameters remain unchanged. Somatotypical Helix: SPD buff for the team (excluding Ruan Mei) is set to 10% instead of 15%. Weakness Broken targets receive 120% of Ruan Mei’s Ice Break DMG instead of 100% in the previous beta. Other parameters remain unchanged.

The values above are based on a maxed-out Ruan Mei, with Level 10 abilities as per the individual known as MadCroiX.

While the extent of these changes (in terms of real-world gameplay) is still speculative in nature, the 5% decrease in SPD boost can be considered quite detrimental. In particular, Kafka and other SPD-reliant characters will be affected by this nerf.

Keep in mind that the information above is supplied by third parties unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, these values are subject to change with the final release of version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. Take the data above with a pinch of salt.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, leaks, and updates, check out our dedicated section on Sportskeeda.