Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks detail at Ruan Mei character ascension materials

Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.6 is set to be released in late December and will introduce two new five-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio, along with a four-star character, Xueyi. Players who want to pre-farm for Ruan Mei, an upcoming Path of Harmony character, are in the right place.

This article details the ascension materials required to level her up in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

What are Ruan Mei’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Recently, a leak on X (Formerly Twitter)shared by the user @sstarguides has surfaced on the internet detailing the upcoming character’s Ascension and Trace level-up materials.

To fully unlock Ruan Mei's potential in Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazers must level her up to the maximum level. The list below contains all the materials required to level her up:

887,800 Credits

15x Immortal Scionette

15x Immortal Aeroblossom

15x Immortal Lumintwig

65x Gelid Chitin

290x Traveler’s Guide or 1160x Adventure Log

The Shape of Icicle Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain Immortal Scionette, Aeroblossom, and Lumintwig from the Mara-Struck soldiers, Abundance Sprite: Golden Hound, and Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus. As for the Gelid Chitin, you need to clear the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Icicle in the Cloudfort area.

You will also need to level up Ruan Mei’s Traces to unleash the maximum potential of her abilities. The materials required to level up her Traces are listed below:

3 million Credits.

41x Immortal Scionette

56x Immortal Aeroblossom

58x Immortal Lumintwig

18x Harmonic Tune

69x Ancestral Hymn

139x Stellaris Symphony

8x Tracks of Destiny

12x Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

You can farm Harmonic Tune, Ancestral Hymn, and Stellaris Symphony from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony. Tracks of Destiny can be acquired from various sources such as Simulated Universe, events, Embers Exchange Store, and Nameless Honor battle pass.

At the time of writing this article, there is no information regarding the source of the advanced Trace level-up material “Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster.”

For more news, updates, and guides related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.