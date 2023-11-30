Honkai Star Rail 1.6 leaks detail Dr. Ratio character ascension and trace materials

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the developer of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This incredibly popular anime-esque title is set to receive its version 1.6 update sometime around December 2023. Version 1.6 is set to bring with it three new characters - Xueyi, Ruan Mei, and Dr. Ratio. Of these three, Dr. Ratio is one character players will likely keep their eyes out for, thanks to his flashy ultimate and incredible in-game utility.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has revealed the list of materials required for his ascension and traces. Read on to learn more about the same.

All ascension and trace materials for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

The information below comes courtesy of Twitter/X user Star Guides (sstarguides). Readers can find a list of his ascension materials below. Keep in mind that the list takes into account a Level 0 Dr. Ratio boosted to the max level cap of 80 during the ascension process.

65x Suppressing Edict

15x Thief’s Instinct

15x Usurper's Scheme

15x Conqueror’s Will

887,800 Credits

290x Traveler’s Guide

Star Guides has also posted an infographic for the materials required to max out Dr Ratio’s Traces in the same Tweet:

12x Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster

41x Thief’s Instinct

56x Usurper’s Scheme

58x Conqueror's Will

18x Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69x Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139x Arrow of the Starchaser

3,000,000 Credits

8x Tracks of Destiny

Of these materials, the “Past Grievances of the Planet-Boring Disaster” is an unreleased item. It is likely to be released with version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail. The means of procuring the said item is still unknown at the time of writing this article.

Players are recommended to keep these in-game items pre-farmed before version 1.6 drops. Additionally, since this data is provided via unofficial sources, keep in mind that it is subject to change.

For more Honkai Star Rail updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.