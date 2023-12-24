Honkai Star Rail 1.6 maintenance schedule: Server downtime, compensation, and more

The first official news regarding the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.6 maintenance and update has been announced. Developer miHoYo has divulged the first vital set of details via the game's official X account. Thanks to the schedule, players will be able to plan well in advance.

Just like all previous updates, Honkai Star Rail 1.6 will also have server downtime. The servers will be taken down to upload all the new content and make it available to the community across all platforms. miHoYo has continued with the trend of informing its playerbase in advance. Let's take a look at all the important information that gamers need to be informed about.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 server downtime

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 server maintenance follows the Christmas period closely, and will commence on December 27, 2023, at 6 am (UTC +8). Here are the relevant timings for the update across different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2 pm (December 26, 2023)

2 pm (December 26, 2023) Eastern Daylight Time: 5 pm (December 26, 2023)

5 pm (December 26, 2023) Greenwich Mean Time: 10 pm (Decemebr 26, 2023)

10 pm (Decemebr 26, 2023) India Standard Time: 3:30 am (December 27, 2023)

3:30 am (December 27, 2023) China Standard Time: 6 am (December 27, 2023)

6 am (December 27, 2023) Japanese Standard Time: 7 am (December 27, 2023)

The upcoming maintenance is scheduled to be a five-hour affair. Again, this is the typical pattern that miHoYo follows for all the Honkai Star Rail updates. While there's a chance that unforeseen delays may occur, there hasn't been such an incident with any of the past updates.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update compensation

Since players won't be able to play the game during the maintenance, miHoYo has prepared for compensation. Everyone will get 300 Stellar Jades, which is the premium currency. This can be used for various uses, including pulling different banners to get new characters and light cones.

This compensation will be provided to everyone as long as their Trailblazers Levels are four or above. Players who have just started playing should ensure they reach this before the maintenance to become eligible for the bonus Stellar Jades.