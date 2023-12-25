Honkai Star Rail 1.6 preload for PC and mobile: Size and installation steps detailed

The upcoming version 1.6 update for Honkai Star Rail is set to bring with it new characters, events, and quality-of-life improvements. As is with every major patch, developer HoYoverse offers a way to preload most of the game data a few days ahead of release. This helps players with slower internet connections to get access to the game as soon as maintenance ends, in addition to decreasing the load on the download servers.

You can find a breakdown of the steps to install the preload, along with individual sizes for mobile and PC, in the rest of the article below.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 preload is live for PC and mobile devices

As of the time of writing this article, you can freely pre-download the version 1.6 update on all platforms (PC, Android and iOS). The contents of this pre-download can only be accessed on December 27, 2023, prior to which it will remain encrypted.

Steps to download on PC

Preload details for PC (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the steps to obtain the preload on PC:

Launch Honkai Star Rail on your Windows PC.

Click on the “Get Now” cloud-shaped icon next to the “Play” button within the launcher.

A prompt displaying the download and unzip file sizes will be listed.

Click on the “Confirm” button to begin the download.

Quit the launcher once the download is completed.

The PC preload is 11.39 GB in size, and it is recommended to have 24.21 GB of disk space to unzip the files.

Steps to download on mobile

Preload size for Android (Image via HoYoverse)

Refer to the steps below to preload the patch on mobile platforms:

Launch Honkai Star Rail on your Android or iOS device.

Tap on the screen to begin the log in process.

Next, click on the “Resource Pre-Download” button at the bottom right of your screen.

Click on the “Confirm” button to begin the download.

Wait until the download is over and resume playing as usual.

The Android preload has an estimated size of 9320 MB. However, it is recommended that you have more space available for the decompression process.

You will also have to download an additional hundred megabytes of data when the update goes live to verify the preload files and bring the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 client to the latest version.