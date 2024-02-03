Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks hint at triple Planar Fissure event drops

Recent leaks have revealed a ton of information surrounding upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.1 characters and events. In addition to special, one-time events, Star Rail usually features a variety of recurring events that offer double drops, greatly assisting in farming materials that are used to level up characters. The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak has seemingly unearthed a triple drop Planar FIssure event, which is a first for the game.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks suggest Planar Fissure event rerun with triple drops

As detailed in the Reddit post above, Honkai Star Rail is set to receive a set of events in version 2.1:

Galaxy Monopoly

Tales in the Cup

Tide of Battle Intent

Triple drop Planar Fissure

The Planar Fissure event has so far only handed out double drops for Planar Ornaments via the Simulated Universe stages. A triple drop bonus would help speed up farming by a fairly significant margin for the upcoming characters from Penacony in Honkai Star Rail.

Unfortunately, with the exception of the triple drop Planar Fissure event, information surrounding other events is scarce. Assuming we follow the usual schedules, the Planar Fissure rerun will be released sometime during the first half of version 2.1. Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks also pinpoint a release sometime during the second half of March 2024.

Keep in mind that the event names are subject to translation errors. Additionally, these Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks come courtesy of third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, they are subject to change on final release and must be taken with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact. The game was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms, with a PlayStation 5 release following shortly thereafter.