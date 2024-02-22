Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leaks: New Clock Studios Theme Park map and more

While Honkai Star Rail players are busy exploring Penacony, several rumors about the game's approaching 2.1 update have been surfacing on the internet. A recent leak on Reddit from credible third-party leaker Palito claims to showcase the title's upcoming explorable map called Clock Studios Theme Park.

For curious Trailblazers, this article discusses Palito's 2.1 leak in detail.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the upcoming patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak seemingly reveals upcoming area, Clock Studios Theme Park

As shown in the Reddit post above, the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak claims that players will get a brand-new area to explore, called Clock Studios Theme Park, in the upcoming update. The area will likely house several chests and hidden puzzles, which will grant players a few Stellar Jades and various in-game materials.

There are four pictures in the Reddit post that showcase the Clock Studios Theme Park. The first image is likely the entrance of the park, while the second showcases several buildings and what looks like roller coaster tracks. The third and fourth pictures display other parts of the area.

As the upcoming map is based on a theme park, it is expected to have various rides. Trailblazers will likely be able to enjoy them as developer HoYoverse also allows players to interact with the slot machines in Golden Hour.

Black Swan and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s banners are ending in seven days. This means players will be able to access Sparkle and Jing Yuan’s limited-time gacha banners in Honkai Star Rail, along with their Signature Light Cones, during the second half of the ongoing patch.

