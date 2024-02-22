Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Memory of Chaos enemies and HP pool leaks

A recent Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak from HomDGCat, suggests that Memory of Chaos Stage 12 will undergo some lineup changes during the upcoming version 2.1 patch. Players will likely be fighting against new enemies that will be released along with the v2.1 update.

Memory of Chaos is an end-game activity that Honkai Star Rail offers to its players where they can earn various in-game materials and Stellar Jades. The aforementioned activity’s rewards reset every two weeks, allowing players to earn decent amounts of Stellar Jades, which can be used to buy Star Rail Passes.

For those curious, this article goes over the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 leak regarding the upcoming enemy lineup for Memory of Chaos.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

The Memory of Chaos will undergo some lineup changes in Honkai Star Rail version 2.1

This Honkai Star Rail leak comes courtesy of the reliable third-party leaker, HomDGCat. Readers should also note that the Reddit post was mistakenly captioned as version 2.2 instead of 2.1. The Reddit post above showcases that the enemy lineup of Memory of Chaos Stage 12 will be changed in version 2.1.

As each Memory of Chaos Stages is divided into two halves, players will be facing a total of four enemy waves.

The Upper half will have two waves containing two enemies each. During the first wave, players will face Frigid Prowler and Shell of Faded Rage, a brand new Memory Zone Meme enemy. The second wave will feature Shell of Faded Rage and Cocolia. While the former will have 418,989 HP, the latter will have 698,316 HP.

The first wave of the lower half will feature The Ascended, Senior Staff: Team Leader with 558,652 HP and 384,074 HP, respectively. During the second wave, players will be facing a brand-new adversary called Ten Stonehearts: Aventurine of Stratagems, who has a massive HP pool of 768,147 HP.

The upcoming Version 2.1 will likely feature Acheron's gacha banner featuring Gallagher as one of the 4-star characters on March 27, 2024. Aventurine is also scheduled to be released during the patch.

For more news, updates, and guides related to Honkai Start Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.