Honkai Star Rail Aventurine release date and banner order leaks

Aventurine is one of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters in the Penacony arc. Being a part of the Interastral Peace Corporation, the community saw an interaction between him and Topaz at the end of a Trailblaze chapter mission. With the recent leaks, however, it is evident that he will be a playable character sooner than expected.

Starting 2.0, players will get Black Swan and Sparkle as new characters in the first patch, with Aventurine and Sam in the following update. More details on the leak have been stated below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a data miner named Tieba. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Aventurine leaks hint at release window in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, the latest batch of leaks comes from a leaker named Tieba. Here's the list of characters with new units and reruns in 2.0 and 2.1:

2.0 first half: Black Swan (new) and Jing Yuan (rerun)

2.0 second phase: Sparkle (new) and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (rerun)

2.1: Sam and Adventurine

Going by the ongoing banner durations of Honkai Star Rail, players can expect Aventurine to arrive in the mid-weeks of March 2024. To be precise, the update's release date is possibly March 20, as the community awaits an official announcement from HoYoverse.

All Aventurine leaks for Honkai Star Rail

Aventurine is rumored to be an Imaginary character associated with the Preservation Path. Here is a list of his abilities, leaked by hsr_stuff (now deleted user on X):

Basic ATK : Deal Imaginary damage on a target scaling off DEF.

: Deal Imaginary damage on a target scaling off DEF. Skill : Create shields for allies to absorb incoming damage based on Aventurine’s DEF stat. Skill can be cast again to stack more shields with refreshed duration.

: Create shields for allies to absorb incoming damage based on Aventurine’s DEF stat. Skill can be cast again to stack more shields with refreshed duration. Ultimate : Increases DEF and deals a burst of Imaginary damage on an enemy.

: Increases DEF and deals a burst of Imaginary damage on an enemy. Talent: Whenever a shielded character is attacked, Aventurine gains an energy point. After gaining four stacks of this energy, he launches an extra attack on all enemies.

Aventurine will be one of many new characters that Honkai Star Rail has lined up for Penacony.