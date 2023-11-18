Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Preservation character tier list

Characters in Honkai Star Rail hail from different Paths and wield dissimilar elements. However, the units following the same Path specialize in similar fields, such as healing, DPS, or buffs/debuffs. Characters treading on the Path of Preservation excel in providing shields to their team members and tanking any incoming damage on their behalf.

As version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail just dropped with brand-new content and characters, Trailblazers might be wondering which Path of Preservation units are worth building. This article ranks each Honkai Star Rail Path of Preservation character and arranges them in a tier list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the opinions of the author.

Path of Preservation character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

All playable Preservation characters in a tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above displays all available Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 Path of Preservation units ranked in a tier list from SS to B tier. Each character is carefully analyzed without Eidolons for a fair comparison.

SS tier

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent and possesses a flawless kit. They reign supreme in their field and can easily dominate the battlefield. The path of Preservation character in this tier is:

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is the newest addition to the Preservation Path. She was released and could be obtained during the second phase of version 1.3. As mentioned before, her kit is simply flawless and can consistently tank incoming damage.

Fu Xuan can also buff her ally's CRIT Rate, allowing them to hit CRIT more often. Her enormous health can tank anything, and when her HP drops to 50% or below, she can heal herself to continue fighting with her team members while clearing end-game activities such as Simulated Universe.

S tier

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is phenomenal but often gets overshadowed by the character in the SS tier. The Path of Preservation character deserving of the S tier in Honkai Star Rail is:

Gepard

Gepard is one of the standard 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. His kit allows him to provide teammates with shields to tank any incoming damage. He can shield his allies by activating his ultimate ability.

Gepard can also hinder his opponent's movement with his skill, as it deals Ice damage to a single enemy with a 65% chance of freezing them.

A tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is decent, but to make an impact on the battlefield, they require a significant investment. The Path of Preservation character in this tier is:

March 7th

March 7th is a member of the Astral Express and one of the free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail. Her skill is her primary shielding ability, which scales with her DEF stat; therefore, players will have to wait for her turn to shield other characters, such as DPS units. She can also freeze her enemies with her ultimate and deal Ice damage in the process.

B tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier requires a hefty amount of investment and Eidolons to shine on the battlefield. The Path of Preservation character in the B tier is:

Trailblazer (Preservation)

The Preservation Path Trailblazer is an excellent choice for beginner players who don’t have any other tank character. While their shield is pretty strong in the early game, as you progress more and the difficulty increases, Trailblazer’s shield can be a little unreliable.

For instance, when clearing Memory of Chaos or Simulated Universe, Trailblazer struggles to keep his shield up consistently. Therefore, you are better off using any of the Preservation characters in the other tiers.