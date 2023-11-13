Honkai Star Rail, the turn-based battler from HoYoverse, features a “freemium” model, with almost all of its content accessible to the playerbase without paywalls. However, certain sections (such as the Battle Pass) and summoning currencies can be acquired a fair bit more easily by spending real-life money.

Unfortunately, a mainstream method for obtaining these in-app purchases has recently been broken, with HoYoverse confirming the issue via a Twitter/X post. Read on to learn more about the issue at hand and how to possibly solve it.

All Google Play store purchases for Honkai Star Rail are currently broken

Of the several methods officially endorsed by HoYoverse for in-app purchases in Honkai Star Rail, the Google Play method remains the most popular. Thanks to its ease of use and wide availability, players can easily top-up any amount using Play Store codes.

A recent Twitter/X post has, however, confirmed that this particular payment method is broken at the time of writing this article. HoYoverse is working on a fix as we speak, having thankfully confirmed that the issue doesn't extend to other platforms, such as iOS, PC, and PlayStation 5.

How to solve the Google Play Store recharge issue on Honkai Star Rail

Unfortunately, not much can be done to resolve the situation, and players are requested to remain patient. The issue will be addressed soon, after which players can resume using the Google Play Store for payments as usual.

Alternatively, it is possible to top-up directly via the PC client or official website using your requisite credentials. Additional charges and taxes may depend on your region.

Compensation may be handed out shortly once the issue is resolved. For now, it is highly recommended to avoid making purchases using the Google Play Store in case of failed billing attempts.

