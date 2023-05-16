Honkai Star Rail Brilliant Fixation event warp: Release date, all Light Cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail will be entering the second phase of its first installment, as the commander of the Cloud Knights, Jing Yuan, is scheduled to make his appearance. His playable version has already undergone multiple demonstrations during the beta, as the community has a fair idea of what to expect with his kits.

However, HoYoverse recently announced the release of multiple Light Cones alongside Jing Yuan's official feature banner, including a few 4-star and his signature 5-star. Typically, everyone can expect both banners to last for a total of 21 days, until v1.1 arrives on June 7.

The expected release date and time for both Jing Yuan's banner and his Light Cone are May 17, at 18:00 server time.

Before Dawn Light Cone for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail: Release date, time, stats, and more

As mentioned earlier, the release date and time for Jing Yuan's Light Cone banner has been announced to be on May 17, at 18:00 server time. The following is the countdown until the Brilliant Fixation Light Cone banner arrives on the Asia servers:

■ Event Duration

2023/05/17 18:00:00 - 2023/06/06 14:59:00(server time)



During the event, the drop rate of the limited 5-star Light Cone, Before Dawn (The Erudition), will be boosted.

Learn More:



Hence, based on the countdown mentioned above, the following list mentions the release time in all major regions:

India: 3:30 pm

Indonesia: 5:00 pm

Philippines: 6:00 pm

Regarding other regions, players in UK and US can expect the banner to arrive at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. Here are all the Light Cones that have been confirmed to get featured as rate-ups:

Before Dawn (5-star Erudition).

Only Silence Remains (4-star Hunt).

Day One of My New Life (4-star Preservation).

Planetary Rendezvous (4-star Harmony).

The Before Dawn Light Cone will be the newest gear in the next phase, as it states the following perks at maximum level, according to the Honkai Star Rail's data bank:

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 60%. Increases the wearer's Skill and Ultimate DMG by 30%. After the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain Somnus Corpus. Upon triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus will be consumed and the follow-up attack DMG increases by 80%.

Before Dawn Light Cone for Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Players should note that the hard pity on the Light Cone banner is 80, as opposed to the limited character banner, which is 90. Hence, the soft pity starts after 65 pulls, significantly increasing the drop rate of a 5-star Light Cone with each pull.

