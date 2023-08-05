Honkai Star Rail Code ACTION web event: How to participate, free Stellar Jades, and more

Honkai Star Rail regularly holds web events as part of its content release strategy. These web events keep players engaged with fun, interactive mini-games that offer a ton of prizes, including Stellar Jade. A newly released web event titled “Code ACTION” is now available for all players to participate in. This particular event will be available from August 5, 2023 (12 am, server time) to August 12, 2023 (11:59 pm UTC+8).

Read on to learn more about the event, its rewards, and how to participate.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail Code ACTION web event

The Code ACTION webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Those eager to participate must head on to the URL https://hoyo.link/18laDBAd and follow the steps below:

Log in with your HoYoverse account if you have not already. Select the correct Server and character ID. Hit the “Enter Event” button to proceed. Progress through the event and choose whatever option(s) you desire. Once the introductory event is completed, share it to receive a set amount of Stellar Jade. Hit the Return button to continue. A total of three such Cover Photos are currently available in the Album. Complete them at your leisure. You can click on the clapperboard icon in the main menu to obtain more chances. Three clapperboard tokens can be acquired by completing specific missions.

Rewards offered in the Honkai Star Rail Code ACTION web event

All rewards as shown on the webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

The total set of mission rewards in this particular web event includes:

Refined Aether x6

Traveler’s Guide x8

Credit x60,000

Stellar Jade x100

You must be at least Trailblaze Level 11 in order to participate. These rewards will be delivered directly to your in-game mailbox and must be redeemed before the event expires. Furthermore, the web event is accessible via an external web browser only and will be unavailable in case of emergency maintenance.

