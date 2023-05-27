Honkai Star Rail compensation code - Free rewards, how to redeem, and more

A compensation code has been handed out to all global Honkai Star Rail players by HoYoverse. This comes in the wake of an unforeseen delay on May 26, 2023, that pushed back the version 1.1 livestream by a day. While players have had to wait longer than expected to watch the broadcast, the game's developer has ensured that they are duly compensated.

Since Honkai Star Rail's global release, HoYoverse has been handing out different codes to players. These codes have allowed the community to obtain various in-game resources, including the highly valuable Stellar Jades, for little effort. Players can now acquire more of these items with the help of the latest compensation code.

Honkai Star Rail players should immediately redeem the compensation code

It was widely expected that HoYoverse would provide some form of compensation for the postponement of the Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 livestream originally scheduled for May 26. With the help of the latest compensation code, players will get an additional 100 Stellar Jades.

Here's the code that Honkai Star Rail players need to redeem:

CS75WMP976AK

This code is separate from the other three in the global version. Players must redeem it on or before 12 pm (UTC+8) on May 28, 2023. There are two different ways to redeem the code and get its rewards.

The redemption can be done directly from the pause menu within the game. Follow these steps to do so:

Click on the "..." and choose Redeem Code option.

Copy and paste the code.

Confirm to get the items in the in-game mailbox.

HoYoverse also has an external website that can be used for redemption. Follow these steps to do so:

Go to this website <https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift>.

Select the correct server.

Paste the code and press confirm to get all the rewards.

That's all players need to do to get the rewards of the compensation code. The same process can be followed for other codes as well.

