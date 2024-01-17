Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio Fan Creation event: Participation details and free Stellar Jade

Honkai Star Rail routinely features social events to engage the playerbase, accompanied by in-game items as rewards. With the recent giveaway of Dr. Ratio in the ongoing second half of version 2.0, developer HoYoverse has gone the extra mile and arranged a fan art contest for the character. Participants stand a chance at winning 60 Stellar Jade against their entries on various social media platforms.

A summary of the event timings, rules, and rewards can be found below.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio Fan Creation event

As detailed in the X post above, the “Seek the Truth: Dr. Ratio Fan Creation Event” involves players superimposing an image (or drawing) of their choice on the existing template featuring Dr. Ratio.

Simply place whatever you wish Dr. Ratio to “touch” as an addition to the image and share it on social media using the hashtags #SeekTheTruth and #HonkaiStarRail. Make sure to include your in-game UID as well.

The event is set to end on January 21, 2024 (23:59 UTC+8), after which a total of 120 winners will be announced.

Each winner will receive a total of 60 Stellar Jades via their in-game mailbox.

Things to keep in mind for the Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio Fan Creation event

Keep the following in mind when participating in the Fan Creation event:

Winners will be announced within 20 working days after the event expires on the same X post.

The 120 winners will be selected across all official social media platforms for the game.

Make sure not to post any offensive or derogatory content to avoid disqualification.

Additionally, do not use promotional content within your posts.

The free Stellar Jades will be handed out within 60 working days to all winners.

The list of winners is final and subject to the discretion of HoYoverse.

