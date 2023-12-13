Honkai Star Rail Duke Inferno leaks: Upcoming playable character design and more

Honkai Star Rail features a diverse cast with unique lore and origins. The monthly release of these characters, in addition to intriguing gameplay, is a major source of interest for the title. As per a recent Star Rail leak, a new character called Duke Inferno may soon be released for the game, as detailed in a character render.

Further information regarding the leak and the origins of this particular character are described in this article. Keep in mind that a part of these origins are based on speculation.

Duke Inferno may soon be heading to Honkai Star Rail

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, a character named Duke Inferno may soon be heading to the gacha title. The leaked portrait depicts a low-res, blurry image of the unit. Duke Inferno appears to be a sort of demonic entity, possessing horns and a flaming motif. The image comes courtesy of user Meow.

Further information, such as his rarity and availability, remains unknown as of the time of writing this article. Additionally, readers should keep in mind that the information presented above is supplied via unofficial sources and is subject to change on final release.

Speculating who Duke Inferno is in Honkai Star Rail

Duke Inferno is very likely Ifrit, as detailed in the lore behind “The Ashblazing Grand Duke” Relic set that is farmable in-game. Ifrit possesses the last of the Aeon of Destruction’s flames, wearing them as a crown (known as the Fetrora’s Crown).

Ifrit is obsessed with the destruction and eradication of all life and is known to have destroyed worlds prior. He believes that eradication of life is the only way to appreciate its true beauty and value. He takes his work very seriously, often acting as an orchestra conductor as he rains fire on civilizations, laying them to waste.

Duke Inferno attempts his conquests to achieve the gaze and approval of Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction. Unfortunately, Nanook has yet to respond to Ifirt’s exploits.

