Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is set to release on November 15, 2023, across multiple platforms. This free-to-play, turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse routinely features new characters and events with each version update. Hanya is one of the three new characters introduced with this patch - alongside Argenti and Huohuo.

Read on to learn more about the character banner she is featured in, along with her release date and corresponding banner countdown.

Hanya banner countdown and release date in Honkai Star Rail

A handy countdown timer is provided above for reference, counting down until Hanya's eventual release across all regions/servers.

As mentioned in the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream Special Programme, Hanya is set to debut in the second half of version 1.5. As such, she is expected to be made available on December 6, 2023, provided HoYoverse sticks to the 6-week patch cycle as per usual.

Delays and alterations to this schedule are unlikely to happen - but unforeseen circumstances and maintenance delays may result otherwise.

Hanya banner details and accompanying 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Hanya is a 4-star character in the game, set to be released alongside the 5-star units Argenti and Silver Wolf. Both 5-stars will feature the character in their boosted rate-up banners, so players need not worry about missing out on a chance to summon Hanya.

As detailed in the 1.5 Special Programme, the following units are to be available alongside in the second half of version 1.5:

Argenti : 5-star, new unit. (Erudition/Physical)

: 5-star, new unit. (Erudition/Physical) Silver Wolf : 5-star, rerun unit. (Nihility/Quantum)

: 5-star, rerun unit. (Nihility/Quantum) Hanya : 4-star, new unit. (Harmony/Physical)

: 4-star, new unit. (Harmony/Physical) Lynx : 4-star, rerun unit. (Abundance/Quantum)

: 4-star, rerun unit. (Abundance/Quantum) Asta: 4-star, rerun unit. (Harmony/Fire)

Unlike the two 5-star characters, Argenti and Silver Wolf, Hanya is expected to be a permanent addition. She will be made available via the Stellar Warp permanent banner at a later date.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.